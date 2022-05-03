Marshfield’s girls golf team won a home meet at Coos Golf Club on Thursday.
The Pirates scored 387 while Crater scored 392. North Bend scored 421, North Valley had 444 and Brookings-Harbor and Rogue River both were incomplete.
Crater’s Mia Brewer took medalist honors with an 84, while Marshfield’s Bella Roberts (91) and Analise McCord (96) were second and third. North Valley’s Maddie Mockridge (97) was fourth and North Bend’s Morgan Hoefs (99) fifth.
Marshfield’s other scores were 100s by both Shay Herzog and Nyssa Haynes, 109 by Paige Kirchner and 111 by Emily Ryan.
Kamryn Craig had a 102 for North Bend and Jordyn Prince a 105. Jill Sorric shot 115 and Mackenzie Manning 133.
The Pirates are part of Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 3, which has more than 20 schools. Only two from the upcoming district tournament at Bandon Crossings Golf Course will advance to the state championships and the league includes recent state champions Marist Catholic and St. Mary’s.
“It’s going to be a very tough test for us,” Marshfield coach Andrew Simpson said. “We are hopeful to make it to state.”
Simpson is excited about the progress of his Marshfield team.
“Thursday’s match was our best of the year so far,” he said.
Simpson noted that the team’s three upperclassmen — Haynes, Kirchner and Ryan — all essentially are sophomores in terms of competition because the pandemic hampered the past two seasons. He said all three shot their best scores Thursday.
Roberts, McCord and Herzog, meanwhile, all are freshmen with bright futures, Simpson said.