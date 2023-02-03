NB-MHS girls Marshfield's Trinity Barker blocks a shot by North Bend's Ayla Riddle during Tuesday's game.JPG

NB-MHS girls Marshfield's Trinity Barker blocks a shot by North Bend's Ayla Riddle during Tuesday's game

Marshfield’s girls basketball team bounced back from its first league loss, topping host North Bend 49-13 on Tuesday.

It was a game matching very different teams — a veteran, athletic Marshfield team against a young North Bend club. But that didn’t make the outcome any less important for the Pirates, who lost by two points to Marist Catholic on a last-second shot on Friday.

NB-MHS girls Marshfield's Alie Clark looks for a teammate as the Pirates run their offense Tuesday.JPG

NB-MHS girls Marshfield's Alie Clark looks for a teammate as the Pirates run their offense Tuesday


