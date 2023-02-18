Marshfield’s girls basketball team avenged its lone loss in the Sky-Em League, beating host Marist Catholic 37-31 in Eugene on Tuesday to pull even with the Spartans atop the league standings.
Marshfield and Marist Catholic both are 6-1 heading into the final night of the regular season Friday, when the Pirates host rival North Bend and the Spartans play Cottage Grove.
If both win, as expected, they will be league co-champions and might play a tiebreaker game to determine the league’s top seed for the Class 4A playoffs. As the No. 4 team in the power rankings, Marshfield is on pace to host a game in the playoffs for a spot at the state tournament in Forest Grove.
Tuesday’s win was huge for the team’s continued high spot in the rankings. Marshfield won for the 11 time in the past 12 outings.
“We played great defensively, but struggled to score,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “Ava Ainsworth hit a huge jumper late in the game that finally gave us some separation.”
Kate Miles and Trinity Barker combined to hit three late free throws to put the game out of reach.
Miles finished with a team-high 12 points and Barker and Tatum Montiel added nine each. But Doug Miles was most excited about the defensive effort.
“Trinity and Gracie (Peach) were incredible on the defensive end and Kate had a strong second half on the offensive end,” he said. “Tatum had a great game on the boards. Paige (Macduff) also had some big points.”
Paige and Parker Doerr each scored seven points to lead Marist Catholic.