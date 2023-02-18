Marshfield’s girls basketball team avenged its lone loss in the Sky-Em League, beating host Marist Catholic 37-31 in Eugene on Tuesday to pull even with the Spartans atop the league standings.

Marshfield and Marist Catholic both are 6-1 heading into the final night of the regular season Friday, when the Pirates host rival North Bend and the Spartans play Cottage Grove.



