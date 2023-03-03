COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls are headed to the Class 4A state basketball tournament.

The Pirates held off visiting Molalla 48-37 on Friday night to punch their ticket in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday against either Henley or Scappoose, who meet Saturday in Klamath Falls.



