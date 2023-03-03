COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls are headed to the Class 4A state basketball tournament.
The Pirates held off visiting Molalla 48-37 on Friday night to punch their ticket in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday against either Henley or Scappoose, who meet Saturday in Klamath Falls.
“That was really fun,” said Marshfield coach Doug Miles. “I’m really happy for these girls. They haven’t been a part of it. I just wanted them to experience this.”
The Pirates had struggled in their previous two games — a tiebreaker game against Sky-Em League co-champion Marist Catholic and a game against Astoria, but put together a great effort against the Indians Friday.
Miles said part of the struggles in the previous two outings might have been because the Pirates knew they had nothing to play for. They were locked into a home game in the playoffs regardless of the outcomes.
Friday’s contest was a different matter.
“It was life or death,” said Marshfield senior Trinity Barker. “We just brought the energy and enjoyed it.”
Barker carried the Pirates offensively with her best outing of the season, pouring in 24 points.
The entire team played phenomenal defense, harassing the Indians into repeated turnovers and generally doing a good job slowing a good shooting club.
“They had a lot of turnovers and they don’t usually do that,” Miles said. “And they have great shooters and we did a good job getting out on them.”
Molalla made enough shots to keep the game relatively close all the way.
The Indians’ only basket in the second quarter was a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Anna Parker that pulled them within 23-12 and they trimmed the lead to six points a few times and five once in the second half, but Marshfield always extended it back out.
“We picked it up on defense,” said Marshfield senior Kate Miles, the coach’s daughter. “Our intensity was high and we were going after the ball.
“And we had people who made shots when we needed them. Trinity was amazing tonight.”
Barker had four 3-pointers, plus a variety of drives to the hoop to break out offensively.
“The past couple games I was rushing it, forcing it,” she said. “Tonight I was relaxed, took my time, and if the shot was there, I took it. I played smart.”
Paige Macduff added 12 points for the Pirates and Miles scored six. Parker led Molalla with 13 points.
Now the Pirates look ahead to the state tournament.
“If we can keep getting better, we can do some things up there,” Doug Miles said.
The Pirates know the other squads on their side of the bracket, especially if Henley beats Scappoose.
Marshfield beat the Hornets in the Skyline/Sky-Em Crossover and also handed top-ranked Baker its only loss to another Class 4A team in the Stayton tournament. Baker beat Klamath Union 56-36 on Friday and will face Madras, which won at Cascade 50-41. Madras beat Marshfield in an early season tournament, which helped turn the Pirates’ season around.
The other side of the bracket includes Crook County, which won at La Grande 39-38 on Friday; defending champion Philomath, which won at Marist Catholic 46-39; and No. 2 Gladstone, which pounded Junction City 69-36. The final spot will go to the winner of a game Saturday between No. 3 Astoria and visiting Mazama. Crook County and Philomath were both in Marshfield’s holiday tournament (neither played Marshfield and both lost to Astoria).
Astoria handed the Pirates three of their losses this year.
“We haven’t beaten them, but I would love another shot at them,” Doug Miles said.
The last time Marshfield was in the state tournament, the current seniors were eighth-graders.
That doesn’t mean they don’t have tournament experience. Several of them were part of the volleyball state champions last fall, and they would love a similar run in Forest Grove.
“That is the plan,” said Kate Miles, who was on the champion squad. “We have players with state tournament experience now and we should be able to go up there and perform.”
The Pirates could use more defensive performances like Friday’s.
“We definitely worked together tonight as a team,” Barker said.
She was not part of the volleyball team, and has only been with Marshfield this year after transferring from North Bend, but she is thrilled to get a chance to be in the state tournament.
“I’m definitely excited,” she said. “We’ve got to keep focused, stay aggressive and work together.”