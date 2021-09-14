Marshfield’s football team got its second straight big win Friday as the Pirates, ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, dominated Class 5A Churchill in Eugene 57-6.
Marshfield beat defending Class 4A state champion Mazama in its opener last week and hosts rival North Bend on Friday.
Quarterback Dom Montiel had another strong game for the Pirates, completing 22 of 33 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns — three to DJ Daugherty (42, 81 and 52 yards) and two to Maddux Mateski (19 and 22 yards).
Miguel Valezquez rushed for 51 yards and two scores and Ezra Waterman also had a rushing touchdown. Jonah Putman made a field goal.
Montiel’s only big mistake of the night was a pass that was intercepted and returned 85 yards for a touchdown by Churchill’s Danny Womack.
Aaron Hutchins had a pair of interceptions for Marshfield and Toby Johnston recovered a fumble.
“The team played together with enthusiasm, high energy and a brotherhood that was inspiring to be a part of,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “The defense was stingy and didn’t give up a single point.
“Cobin Bouska as well as the rest of the D line built an impenetrable wall that only allowed 66 yards rushing."
Lemmons said he also was pleased with the production of the offense.
“I am so very proud of the team and coaches I work with,” he said.
BULLDOGS WIN: North Bend bounced back from a shutout loss in its opener against Crater to beat host Ashland 27-6 on Friday in a Midwestern League game.
The game nearly was moved because of poor air quality in Ashland due to smoke from ongoing wildfires in Southern Oregon.
“We were glad to get the chance to play,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “We were concerned the game would be canceled.”
The Bulldogs played a solid defensive game after allowing an early touchdown and got into a groove offensively.
“The offense is still working to get in a rhythm, but I felt the offensive line, led by Trevor Henderson, played well, allowing Sidon Green an opportunity to gain valuable yards running the ball,” Prince said.
Green scored all four North Bend touchdowns in the win and also was a big part of the defense, along with David Roberts and Konner Jelinek, who had two interceptions.
“The defensive continues to get better with every rep and created four turnovers,” Prince said.
North Bend is 1-1 in league play heading into Friday’s rivalry game at Marshfield.
The game at Pete Susick Stadium will begin at 7 p.m., having been moved up from an earlier listed starting time of 8 p.m.
CRUISERS CRUSH ELKS: Powers has won two straight in its return to fielding its own six-man football team, dominating host Elkton 54-6 on Friday.
“It was really a team effort,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “So many guys scored.
“And we had a great effort on defense containing their best player.”
Alex Mahmoud had the first two touchdowns for the Cruisers, one on a 58-yard punt return and one on a 38-yard run.
Elkton responded with its only score, a 92-yard run by Nathan Rausch, but it was all Powers after that.
Powers quarterback Rene’ Sears had the first of two touchdown passes to Charlie Shorb and Henry Fandell scored on a 10-yard run to give the Cruisers a 26-6 halftime lead.
Jayce Shorb returned the opening kickoff of the second half for another Powers TD and Sears had a 19-yard scoring run and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pedrick. Fandell capped the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run.
Powers also forced four turnovers on defense and limited Elkton to five total first downs.
Elkton was a longtime foe for Powers in the eight-man format in the past. The Elks played six-man for the first time in the spring.
The Cruisers are on the road again Friday, this time against Yoncalla, playing the six-man game now after last year having a co-operative agreement with neighboring North Douglas, a team the Cruisers will visit later in the season.
BOBCATS WIN: Myrtle Point got its first win of the season, topping host Bonanza 38-22 on Friday.
The Bobcats are home the next two weeks against Glendale and Lost River.
COQUILLE, REEDSPORT GAMES CANCELED: Coquille’s home game against Creswell and Reedsport’s game at Amity both were canceled Friday night, among many canceled around the state, most due to COVID-19.
Coquille opens league play this week with a Saturday game at Lakeview, while Reedsport has its bye in the league schedule and a nonleague game against Douglas on Friday night.