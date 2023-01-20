Marshfield’s wrestling team won the fourth-place bracket for Class 4A at the Oregon Classic in Redmond on Saturday.
The Pirates bounced back after losing all three of their pool matches Friday to win the fourth-place bracket by beating Ontario 54-27 and Hidden Valley 54-30.
The huge tournament draws teams from around the state who compete in a series of duals over two days.
On the opening day, the Pirates fell to Philomath 49-27, Estacada 42-39 and La Grande 69-12. Marshfield was in a pool with teams that also could nearly boast an entire 14-wrestler lineup. They got one forfeit win against Philomath and one against La Grande.
When it came time for the bracket on Saturday, Marshfield benefited from its big squad, getting 18 points from three forfeits in each match.
Against Ontario, the Pirates got pins by Reese Hite (115 pounds), Jaden Tice (122), Bailey Thompson (128), Riley Murphy (147), Jonathan Calvert (154) and Wyatt Petley (172).
Against Hidden Valley, Hite, Aryan Wright (162), Petley and Ricardo Chacon (184) all got pins for Marshfield and Calvert won his match when his opponent was disqualified.
In the loss to Philomath, Trayton Forbes (108) and Petley had pins and Calvert won by technical fall with Wright taking a major decision.
Against Estacada, Forbes, Hite, Tice, Calvert, Wright and Chacon all pinned their foes and Thompson won by decision. Estacada won the match because all seven wins for the Rangers came by pin.
In the match against La Grande, Forbes, got Marshfield’s only pin and Hite won by forfeit, with the Tigers winning 11 of the other 12 matches by pin.
La Grande ultimately took the team title, beating Crook County 47-22 in the championship match.
Coquille won two of its six matches in Redmond, with forfeits playing a large role in the losses as Coquille forfeiting at least five matches every dual.
On the opening day the Red Devils fell to South Umpqua 60-16, Yamhill-Carlton 57-24 and Banks 66-16.
On the second day, Coquille was in the Class 3A fourth-place pool like Marshfield and beat Sisters 48-14 but lost to Riverside 45-36 in the title match. Coquille also beat Dayton 54-4 in a bonus match. .
Camaron Houston (147 pounds) and Tommy Vigue (222) had pins and Andrew Matlock a decision in the loss to South Umpqua.
Against Yamhill Carlton, Houston, Vigue, Patton Clark (140) and Riley Jones (184) all had pins. Against Banks, Jones and Kieran Sherritt (287) had pins and Houston won his match by decision.
On Saturday, Coquille’s only two wins against Sisters that were not by forfeit were pins by Houston and Mason Fisher (134). Against Riverside, Fisher, Houston, Jones and Vigue all had pins and Sherritt won his match by injury default.
In the win over Dayton, Houston, Clark and Vigue all had pins, as did Coquille’s two girls, Azalea Liles (122 pounds) and Nevaeha Florez (128). Jones won by injury default.
NICK LUTZ INVITATIONAL: Host Siuslaw won five weight classes, but finished just behind Elmira in the team race of the tournament Saturday.
The Falcons scored 160 points, while Siuslaw finished with 158. North Bend was 16th, Brookings-Harbor 20th and Gold Beach 22nd in the 24-team event.
Siuslaw got titles by Hunter Petterson (132 pounds), Joel Sissel (170), Jacob Matt (182), Mason Buss (195) and Dayne Muller (220). Derrick Vanduch was sixth at 126 pounds.
North Bend got one individual title — Wyatt Smith was champion at 138 pounds. Jackson Swanson placed sixth at 126 pounds.
Brookings-Harbor had a pair of sixth-place finishers — Robbie Stockton at 106 pounds and Brenden Landers at 138.
In the girls portion of the tournament, North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi took the title at 155 pounds and Siuslaw’s Macali Lade finished first at 105 pounds.
North Bend got second-place finishes from Kayla Hayes at 115 pounds and Ilana Maguire at 120. Siuslaw’s Rosa Mendez was third at 120.
Siuslaw’s Danin Lacouture was third at 135 and North Bend’s Baylee Adams fourth at 130. Siuslaw’s Abby Riggs was fourth at 115.