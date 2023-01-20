wrestling
Metro Creative Connection

Marshfield’s wrestling team won the fourth-place bracket for Class 4A at the Oregon Classic in Redmond on Saturday.

The Pirates bounced back after losing all three of their pool matches Friday to win the fourth-place bracket by beating Ontario 54-27 and Hidden Valley 54-30.



