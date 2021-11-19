COOS BAY — As Marshfield’s football team was wrapping up one of its practices early this week, assistant coach Greg Mulkey asked the kids to recall the team ranked second behind the Pirates in the polls.
After one of the players correctly answered Cascade, Mulkey asked them about Cascade’s regular-season game against Marist Catholic, a win that helped elevate the Cougars to their spot in the polls.
Then Mulkey reminded the players what happened when Cascade and Marist Catholic met in the playoffs last weekend.
“(Marist) kicked their tails,” he said.
The practical application for the Pirates?
“Mazama wants to do the same to you,” Mulkey said.
Marshfield and the defending champion Vikings met in the season opener back on Sept. 3 and the Pirates won, starting their work of rolling through the schedule unbeaten. The coaches want to make sure Marshfield doesn’t enter Saturday’s semifinal game at Grants Pass High School overconfident based on that win in week one.
“They’re a quality football team, a quality program,” Marshfield head coach John Lemmons said.
Recalling that game, Lemmons said, “We caught some breaks early. They made a few turnovers that helped us get a lead.”
Marshfield later made some mistakes of its own, allowing Mazama to cut into the lead before the Pirates ultimately won 35-20.
Both teams obviously are much better now that they have 10 additional weeks under their belts.
“That was a quarterback making his first varsity start,” Lemmons said of Mazama’s quarterback. “He’s a veteran now.”
As with any game this deep into the playoffs, a couple of areas will be key in the outcome.
“Who’s going to create more turnovers?” Lemmons said. “Who’s going to be disciplined?”
The past few weeks, Lemmons has talked a lot about discipline after Marshfield’s playoff wins over Madras and Henley. That’s especially important against Mazama’s offensive scheme, an option-based veer attack.
“We’ve got to be really disciplined,” he said. “Do your job. Trust the guy next to you. We’ve got to be gap sound. Do your responsibility.”
That means no freelancing on defense, Lemmons said. For example, if a linebacker is assigned to the quarterback on a play, he can’t try to tackle the fullback who may or may not have the ball.
Beyond that, Lemmons said, the Pirates will focus on “just doing the little things.”
“Play with a lot of heart and a lot of intensity,” he said. “Have more fight than they do.
“Who wants it more?”
Marshfield has been flying high on offense all year, including getting up to a 35-point lead and the running clock for the second half of both the first and second playoff games, due to the explosive attack led by quarterback Dom Montiel and his many playmakers and also Marshfield’s stout defense.
Against Madras and Henley, that included having Ezra Waterman as lead back while Miguel Velazquez recovers from an ankle injury. The Pirates hope to have Velazquez back both for his role in the offense and as defensive end against Mazama, which edged Banks 21-14 in its quarterfinal.
Saturday’s game at Grants Pass kicks off at noon. The winner gets into the championship game on Nov. 27 against the winner of the other semifinal, between Marist Catholic and Estacada at 5 p.m. at McMinnville High School.
Tickets for Saturday’s game, as well as the championship game, are in a digital format only and must be purchased in advance through the Oregon School Activities Association website or mobile app. To learn more, visit www.osaa.org and go to the spectator information section under the Ads/Coaches/Fans tab for football.