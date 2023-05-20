Marshfield equestrian team

The Marshfield High School equestrian team dominated the regular season, with three dominant meets. Every member of the team qualified for the state championships held last week in Redmond.

The Marshfield High School Equestrian team sent a message early on that they are the team to beat! The team started their season in February and ended their first meet with individual placings totaling 438 points and total team points equaling 620.

The second meet took place in March and the momentum continued with individual placings equaling 465 points and total team points equaling 677. Meet three just took place in April and all 13 athletes qualified for state either by medal placings, top 3, top 10%, or alternates.

