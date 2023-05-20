The Marshfield High School Equestrian team sent a message early on that they are the team to beat! The team started their season in February and ended their first meet with individual placings totaling 438 points and total team points equaling 620.
The second meet took place in March and the momentum continued with individual placings equaling 465 points and total team points equaling 677. Meet three just took place in April and all 13 athletes qualified for state either by medal placings, top 3, top 10%, or alternates.
Total individual point placings 439 and total team points equaling 637; combined overall points of individual placings equaling 1,342 and team points of 1,924 and the number one seat in the district of 20 high schools.
We would like to thank all our sponsors who have supported us along the way, without you this team would not achieve the success that it has. Marshfield’s commitment to excellence allowed them to be the top placement throughout the district meets.
We will have nine athletes who will represent Marshfield High School at the state meet in multiple events. MHS finished with six Gold Medals, three Silver Medals and three Bronze Medals overall, what an amazing accomplishment for the athletes.”
Come Wednesday, May 10, through Sunday, May 14, the following Marshfield athletes will be competing in specific events at the Oregon High School Equestrian Teams State Meet at the Deschutes County Fair Grounds in Redmond.
The athletes are hoping to become state champions in their events and earn a chance to continue in competition against Washington High School Equestrian Teams at Regionals.
1. Natalie Wilson (all five of her events): Dressage, Hunt Seat Equitation, Showmanship, Trail Equitation, and Western Horsemanship.
2. Kailee Wallack: Hunt Seat Equitation
3. Emily Lilienthal: Hunt Seat Over Fences (Jumping)
4. Braedy Kuehn: Saddle Seat Equitation
5. RaeLynn Frost: Western Horsemanship
1. Minya Brigham: Team Versality, Trail
2. Willow Bailey: Team Versatility
3. Ada Mahaffy: Freestyle 5+ (Drill Team)
4. Trinity Barker: Freestyle 5+ (Drill Team)
1. Freestyle 5+ (Drill Team): Tailor Brown, Dakota Blair, Braedy Kuehn, Autumn Leffler, Sienna Mahaffy & Emily Lilienthal
2. Team Versatility (A relay team of 4 different events): Natalie Wilson, Kailee Wallack, Sienna Mahaffy, and Paige Train (Coquille High School)
3. In Hand Obstacle Relay (IHOR): Kailee Wallack, Natalie Wilson, RaeLynn Frost & Paige Train.
Paige Train (Coquille High School)
1. (all five of her events): Dressage, Hunt Seat Equitation, Showmanship, Trail, and Western Horsemanship
1. Team Versatility (A relay team of 4 different events): Natalie Wilson, Kailee Wallack, Sienna Mahaffy, and Paige Train
2. In Hand Obstacle Relay (IHOR): Kailee Wallack, Natalie Wilson, RaeLynn Frost & Paige Train.
3. Working Pairs: Natalie Wilson & Paige Train
Small Teams are allowed to coop with larger teams for more opportunities to compete in team events where there are not enough team members to create a full team.
For information on these events and OHSET, here is the link to the OHSET web page: www.OHSET.com