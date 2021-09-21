Marshfield’s football team added a third impressive win to its season resume Friday night, beating tough Washington school Prairie 18-6 in a game at Eugene.
The Pirates and Falcons met after North Bend was forced to cancel its game with Marshfield due to multiple players being in quarantine for close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bay Area rivalry game is back on the schedule, though, with the teams planning to play at 3 p.m. Saturday. North Bend had a bye in its schedule after South Eugene canceled its season and Marshfield was able to find another game for its scheduled opponent, Newport.
It’s the second time top-ranked Marshfield has changed from facing a scheduled, likely overmatched (Newport is 0-3) opponent to what should be a tougher game. The Pirates also changed from a scheduled game against North Valley to a game against Class 5A Churchill, the second of Marshfield’s three wins following a season-opening victory over defending state champion Mazama.
Friday’s win showcased the Pirates’ tough defense against the Falcons, who would the equivalent of a Class 6A school in Oregon.
Prairie had just 150 total yards and eight first downs and committed two turnovers against the Pirates.
“Our defense played very well again,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “I’m very pleased with how they are playing and buying into the system.
“The defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs rose to the occasion.”
Marshfield built an 18-0 halftime lead on the strength of three Dom Montiel touchdown passes — 3 yards and 16 yards to DJ Daugherty and 3 yards to Pierce Davidson.
Montiel completed 18 of 34 passes for 216 yards, with Daugherty on the receiving end of eight of them for 97 yards and Davidson catching five for 47 yards.
Marshfield managed just 77 yards out of the run game, led by Ezra Waterman, who had five carries for 36 yards.
“Our offense did some things well, but it was definitely not their best performance, “Lemmons said. “There are many fixable mistakes.”
Aside from missing a pair of extra point kicks, Lemmons said the special teams played “pretty darn good.”
Overall, it was another positive game.
“It was a big win against a 6A level school who were undefeated, big and pretty talented,” Lemmons said. “It was a good win for the team.”
CRUISERS WIN AGAIN: Powers improved to 3-0 in the six-man season with a 41-25 win at Yoncalla, when the Cruisers came from behind with a big fourth quarter.
The Eagles led 13-0 and 19-7 in the first half and 25-20 in the fourth quarter before the Cruisers rallied.
Alex Mahmoud had a 58-yard run to put the Cruisers in front and added a 22-yard scoring run before Rene’ Sears scored an insurance touchdown on a fumble return.
Earlier in the game, Sears had touchdown runs of 57 and 49 yards and a short touchdown pass to Mahmoud.
The Cruisers did most of their damage on the ground, with Sears running for 190 yards and Mahmoud for 111, but Sears also completed six of his seven passing attempts for 67 yards.
Braden Bushnell had an interception for the Powers defense.
The Cruisers will try to keep their record perfect when they host Riddle on Friday, the first of three straight home games also including Gilchrist and North Lake.
BANDON STAYS PERFECT: Bandon won its league opener on Saturday, beating visiting Rogue River 51-6.
It was the third straight dominant win for the Tigers, who now have outscored their opponents 112-12 this season.
The Tigers host Lakeview on Saturday.
REEDSPORT GETS WIN: Reedsport got its first win in more than a year when the Brave topped visiting Douglas 20-14 on Friday night.
Aaron Solomon had the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Brave, who didn’t win any games in the short spring season.
Kennean Noggle had a 25-yard touchdown scamper for Reedsport in the first quarter and quarterback Gabe Foster had a 4-yard TD to give the Brave a 14-0 lead.
Reedsport plays its league opener at home Friday against Rogue River.