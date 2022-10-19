The Marshfield and Coquille volleyball teams secured titles in their respective leagues with wins on the road last week, and then Marshfield added the title in its home tournament on Saturday.
The Pirates claimed the crown in the Sky-Em League by keeping their league record perfect with a win at Marist Catholic in Eugene on Wednesday.
The Pirates beat the Spartans 25-10, 25-23, 25-23 to improve to 7-0 in league play with just the regular-season finale against North Bend at home on Tuesday. Then Marshfield will wait through the Class 4A play-in round to find out its opponent in the round of 16.
The Pirates, who hold the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A power rankings, will host a match for a spot in the state tournament.
They have momentum with the perfect league record and the win in their own tournament, where they beat Mazama 25-15, 25-16 in the championship match after topping Marist Catholic again in the semifinals, 25-22, 25-16. Marshfield beat North Bend in the quarterfinals, 25-21, 25-11.
DEVILS WIN FAR WEST LEAGUE: Coquille, in its first season back in Class 3A and its first year back in the Far West League (though it looks much different from the traditional one of the 1970s, 80s and 90s), also clinched a title by staying perfect in league play, sweeping host Brookings-Harbor on Thursday.
The Red Devils improved to 9-0, a game in front of both St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian — both teams Coquille beat in three sets earlier in the season.
Coquille finishes the league season at South Umpqua on Tuesday and, even with a loss, would have a share of the league title and the right to host the district tournament on Saturday. The Red Devils will play fourth-place Glide while Cascade Christian and St. Mary’s face each other. The winners of those two matches battle for the league’s top seed to the state playoffs and the losers play for the third and fourth seeds. All four advance to the playoffs, since the 11-team league is the only one in Class 3A guaranteed four playoff spots.
Aside from the shortened season that was played outdoors, Coquille has won league titles every year the current seniors have been in the high school.
SKYLINE LEAGUE: Myrtle Point tuned up for its showdown with Powers for a spot in the Class 1A Skyline League tournament this weekend by sweeping visiting Glendale in the regular-season finale on Wednesday, 25-16, 25-4, 25-16.
Myrtle Point finished 7-4, in fifth place in the standings, winning four of its last five matches.
Powers also finished the regular season on a strong note, beating New Hope Christian 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 on Friday at home and finished fourth in the standings, including a five-set win over the Bobcats.
Those two teams play in Powers on Tuesday in the first round of the league playoffs, when the top eight teams all have matches (8 at 1, 7 at 2, 6 at 3 and Myrtle Point at Powers). The four winners advance to the district tournament at Marshfield on Saturday, when they will determine the order of the league’s four teams in seeding for the Class 1A playoffs.
Pacific, the league’s third South Coast team, finished a winless league campaign with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 loss at Elkton on Thursday.
VALLEY COAST CONFERENCE: The South Coast’s three teams in the big Class 2A league all lost both their matches Saturday on the final day of the regular season.
Bandon and Gold Beach both played at Oakridge and lost to the host Warriors and Lowell.
The Tigers fell to Oakridge 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 and to Lowell 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20.
Gold Beach lost to Lowell 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 and to Oakridge 25-9, 25-15, 25-10.
Reedsport, meanwhile, lost its matches at Monroe, falling to Toledo 25-11, 25-16, 27-25 and to the host Dragons 25-11, 25-12, 25-9.
Monroe finished a perfect 16-0 in league play.
Oakridge was 14-2, Oakland 12-4 and Bandon and Lowell 11-5. Gold Beach and Reedsport both finished 5-11.
In the league playoffs, Bandon will host both Gold Beach and Lowell on Wednesday. The Tigers were second to Oakland in the league’s south division, while Gold Beach was fourth. Lowell was third in the north division, and will meet Gold Beach at 5 p.m., with the winner facing Bandon at 6:30.
If the Tigers win, they advance to the district tournament on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.