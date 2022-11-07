Marshfield’s volleyball team had a target on its back almost all season with the top ranking in Class 4A.
The Pirates withstood all challenges within the classification and on Saturday night they made that No. 1 ranking stand up with their first state title, downing Cascade in straight sets 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.
“We are so ecstatic to be the first (volleyball team) to put up a banner,” Marshfield junior Gracie Peach said of the school’s tradition of hanging title banners in the Pirate Palace. “We’ve worked so hard for this.”
Peach and fellow junior Paige MacDuff, as well as senior Kate Miles and sophomores Tatum Montiel and Ava Ainsworth have been building the Pirates toward state contention the past few years. The addition of transfer Bridget Gould, another junior, from North Bend and the emergence of sophomore Alie Clark as another middle blocker helped build the Pirates into a squad that didn’t lose a match all season against a Class 4A foe. The Pirates finished 24-3 overall — the losses coming to teams that finished third in Class 3A (Sisters), fifth in Class 5A (Crater) and sixth in Class 6A (Roseburg).
“It’s a surreal moment,” said Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel, who has led the Pirates nearly two decades. “I’m super proud of them.
“I knew going into the season, this was our goal and our dream. Just to have it come to fruition, I am so happy for the players and the town of Coos Bay.”
Once the Pirates got to the state tournament at Springfield High School and survived a tough quarterfinal match, they cruised to sweeps of Baker and Cascade in the semifinals and championship match. And aside from the second set Saturday night, the scores weren’t particularly close.
After cruising through the first set, Marshfield built a 20-12 lead in the second before the Cougars came storming back, eventually tying the set at 22. But Gould had a clutch kill to the corner and two Cascade errors gave the set to the Pirates.
The third set also was tight early until a big serving run by Ainsworth gave Marshfield an advantage and all the momentum to close out the match.
“Coming into the tournament, we were really nervous,” MacDuff said. But she added the Pirates overcame the nerves with their challenging quarterfinal win over Crook County on Friday and soared from there.
“We had a strong team,” she said. “We’re all really good together.
“To sweep (Cascade) is really good.”
The Cougars had won the state title last fall and were the No. 2 seed for the tournament, also with no losses to Class 4A schools (they, too, lost to Sisters, as well as to eventual Class 3A champion Valley Catholic, which beat Sisters in the semifinals and Burns in the championship match, and Class 5A Silverton).
Cascade swept both its matches Friday, over Henley (25-10, 25-17, 25-9) and Mazama (25-19, 25-15, 25-19).
But in the championship match, the Cougars had no answer for Marshfield’s varied offense and tough play at the net that led to numerous spikes by the Cougars being either slowed at the net, returned to Cascade or finished on the floor as stuff blocks.
Tatum Montiel finished the championship match with 11 kills and Gould had nine for Marshfield. MacDuff added four. Ainsworth did a good job distributing the ball, finishing with 22 assists, and also had two kills of her own.
Peach, Marshfield’s libero, had 11 digs and Miles had nine digs and five blocks.
The Pirates also were tough on the service line, with 10 total aces, including five by Montiel.
When the match ended and awards had been presented, a big Marshfield crowd that made the trip north celebrated with the players on the floor while Tammie Montiel searched for the right words to summarize the championship.
“To do it with this special group (is amazing),” she said, adding that she would be happy to have any of the players as daughters, not just her actual daughter Tatum.
If not for a big comeback Friday morning against Crook County, a program with a long pedigree in state tournaments, Marshfield wouldn’t have made it to championship night.
After the Pirates won the first set 25-19, the Cowgirls won the next two by matching 25-21 scores. Marshfield won the fourth set 25-17 but fell behind in the final set 5-1 before recovering and ultimately pulling away for a 15-8 win.
The players gave a lot of the credit to assistant coach Brea Mosieur for a pep talk she gave after Crook County went up two sets to one.
“We knew we had to (come back),” Peach said. “We turned our game faces on and kept going.”
Once they had completed the comeback against Crook County, the Pirates dominated the Baker team that had knocked them out of both the volleyball and basketball playoffs during the last school year, winning 25-12, 25-12, 25-4.
“We had all the emotions out from the morning game,” Tammie Montiel said. “We were able to play relaxed.”
When the Pirates do that, they play well.
The head coach said she had confidence in the players even in the midst of the deficit against Crook County.
“We had practiced all week long on scenarios where we were down and had to come back,” Tammie Montiel said. “We were able to put that into play.
“This team is able to turn a switch when it needs to. It’s not just one of them — any of them could have made the play to turn it around.”
As if to illustrate her point, she noted that only Tatum Montiel and Gould were chosen by the coaches for the all-tournament team, with Gould the only unanimous selection. Cascade had four players on the first or second team and Crook County three.
The team took the selections in stride.
“We all decided the blue trophy was way more important than any individual accolade,” Tammie Montiel said.
With Miles and fellow emotional leader Devin Plummer the only seniors, the Pirates appear to be in great shape for another run in 2023. But they won’t take it for granted, MacDuff said.
“I think we can come back and do it again,” she said. “But we have to keep fighting and not get too cocky.”
“We need to come back and keep playing hard,” added Peach, explaining that the Pirates needed to take things one point at a time.
Over the weekend, that philosophy resulted in the team’s first state title.