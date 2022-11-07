VB Marshfield's bench runs to join the players on the court in celebration after finishing the championship game win over Cascade.JPG

The bench for the Marshfield volleyball team rushes the floor after the Pirates clinched the Class 4A state championship Saturday in Springfield. Marshfield swept the defending state champions in the match to win their first Class 4A state title.

Marshfield’s volleyball team had a target on its back almost all season with the top ranking in Class 4A.

The Pirates withstood all challenges within the classification and on Saturday night they made that No. 1 ranking stand up with their first state title, downing Cascade in straight sets 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.

VB Marshfield's Paige MacDuff blocks a hit by Cascade during Satutday's championship match.JPG

Marshfield’s Kate Miles, left, and Tatum Montiel block a hit by a Cascade player.
