Marshfield’s wrestling team won all three matches during the Siuslaw Holiday Duals tournament on Dec. 29.
The Pirates beat Elmira 48-29, topped Siuslaw 51-30 and beat Stayton 61-18.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 9:23 am
Marshfield’s wrestling team won all three matches during the Siuslaw Holiday Duals tournament on Dec. 29.
The Pirates beat Elmira 48-29, topped Siuslaw 51-30 and beat Stayton 61-18.
Against Elmira, the Pirates got pins by Leonardo Pacheco (106 pounds), Trayton Forbes (113), Reese Hite (120) and Wyatt Petley (182). Marshfield also got wins by decision by Ethan Flood (138) and Jonathan Calvert (160) and both Bailey Thompson (126) and Richardo Chacon (195) won by forfeit.
In the win over Siuslaw, the Pirates got pins by John Lemmons (145 pounds), Calvert and Aryan Wright (170). Thompson won by decision and the Pirates won the lowest four weight classes and 152 all by forfeit.
Siuslaw got pins by Jacob Hamel (138), Jacob Mann (182), Mason Buss (195), River Howell (220) and Dayne Muller (285).
Against Stayton, Marshfield got pins by Forbes, Hite, Flood, Calvert, Petley and Trenton Edwards (285). Lemmons and Wright won by decision and Marshfield won three other bouts by forfeit.
Siuslaw also lost its duals to both Stayton and Elmira.
SHAMROCK TOURNAMENT: Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn won his weight class in Riddle’s tournament during the Christmas break.
Clayburn pinned Coquille’s Tommy Vigue in the championship match at 220 pounds, an all-South Coast final.
Vigue was one of four Red Devils to reach the final and lose.
Camaran Houston was second for Coquille at 152 pounds, losing to Camas Valley’s Owen Koegler in the championship bout. Teammate Riley Jones also was second, pinned by Thomas Bischoff of Reedsport in the final at 182 pounds. And Harley Pierce was second at 285 pounds, losing to Oakland’s Hunter Shamir.
Reedsport’s Leo Robertson was third at 145. Gold Beach also had two third-place finishers, Kane Lemberton and 285 and Chris Salcedo at 195.
Coquille’s Noah Beaudry was fourth at 132 pounds.
Coquille finished fourth out of the 14 teams behind Oakridge, Douglas and Oakland. Myrtle Point was 11th, Gold Beach 13th and Reedsport 14th.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Myrtle Point’s Jayme Padgett was the only entrant at 170 pounds.
Reedsport’s Tosha Abraham was third at 110. Coquille’s Nevaeha Florez was third at 130.
Azalea Liles of Coquille was fourth at 120.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.