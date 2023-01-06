wrestling
Marshfield’s wrestling team won all three matches during the Siuslaw Holiday Duals tournament on Dec. 29.

The Pirates beat Elmira 48-29, topped Siuslaw 51-30 and beat Stayton 61-18.



