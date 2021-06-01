Marshfield’s boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to Siuslaw two days earlier with a big overtime win at home Saturday against Marist Catholic.
“That was a great effort by all the boys,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord noted, adding that the Pirates didn’t allow the Spartans any offensive rebounds in the first half.
When the teams got to the overtime session, Marshfield limited Marist Catholic to just two points.
“The program is proud of the tenacity and grit that was shown by the players today,” McCord said.
Dom Montiel led the Pirates with 19 points, many coming off free throws.
Mason Ainsworth had 13 points and Pierce Davidson 10 for the Pirates, who improved to 2-1 through the first week of the Sky-Em League season.
Ben Morehouse kept Marist Catholic in the game by making five 3-points and scoring 22 points for the Spartans, who are 1-2, having also lost to league-leading Junction City. The Pirates have their first meeting with the unbeaten Tigers on the road Thursday, after hosting Elmira on Tuesday.
BANDON 51, COQUILLE 34: The visiting Tigers handed the Red Devils their first loss and kept their own record perfect by limiting the host Red Devils to 19 total points through the first three quarters.
Trevor Angove had 17 points and Luke Brown eight for the Tigers, who led 34-19 through the third quarter.
Bo Messerle and Julien Temps had seven points eight to lead the Red Devils, who also were battling foul trouble throughout the game as well.
“The boys played well,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Their defense is getting better and showed this afternoon. The boys are playing well together.
“I was proud of the intensity the boys brought and kept up the whole game.”
Bandon also topped Myrtle Point 43-37 on Thursday night, coming from behind in the final five minutes.
Brothers Owen and Luke Brown both hit 3-pointers and Angove had a steal and layup that led to a three-point play. Another steal and three-point play helped seal the win.
“They kept their poise and pulled out the win,” Quattrocchi said after that win. “It was a great experience and they learned how to finish a close game.”
NORTH BEND 54, REEDSPORT 23: The Bulldogs got a win over a South Coast opponent for the second straight day to improve to 2-3 on the season.
North Bend’s win over the Brave, who remain winless on the season, came a day after they beat Myrtle Point 61-55.
Both wins gave the Bulldogs a chance to play multiple players throughout.
Brady Messner had 18 points, Sam Mickelson 13 and Spencer Barker 12 in the win over the Bobcats and five teammates also scored.
Gabe Swan had 25 points and Carson Bradford nine for Myrtle Point, which was playing the third of four games in four nights, which all turned out to be losses when the Bobcats fell to Waldport 59-49 on Saturday.
GIRLS
BANDON 49, COQUILLE 22: The Tigers kept up a perfect start to the season with their win on the road Saturday.
Olivia Thompson had 14 points, Kennedy Turner 10 and Sterling Williams nine in the win over the Red Devils.
Maya Salazar had 15 points, but Bandon’s interior defense limited Coquille’s Hailey Combie to just four points.
The Tigers had also beaten Myrtle Point on Thursday night, topping the Bobcats 52-32. They broke open a tight game by outscoring the Bobcats 20-9 in the second quarter.
Katelyn Senn had 16 points, Turner 12, Thompson 11 and Carlee Freitag eight in that win as Bandon won for the fourth time during the week.
Maddi Reynolds had 10 points and Hayden weekly nine for the Bobcats.
NORTH BEND 50, MYRTLE POINT 30: The Bulldogs beat the visiting Bobcats on Friday night, outscoring Myrtle Point 11-1 in the first quarter and never looking back.
Trinity Barker had 16 points, Caitlyn Anderson 11 and Adrianna Frank nine for the Bulldogs in the win.
“Caitlyn Anderson did a great job of getting to the basket and drawing fouls,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “She put a lot of pressure on them with her quickness.”
North Bend was strong on defense all night, Forrester added.
“The girls did a great job of seeing the ball and giving lots of early help.”
That, combined with the offense, lifted North Bend.
“Adrianna hit a couple shots early and Trinity did a really good job of rebounding and hitting some big shots,” Forrester said.
Weekly had 18 points for Myrtle Point, which ended up losing for the third night in a row when they fell to Waldport 43-29 on Saturday. Weekly was not available for that game because of a family commitment, Myrtle Point coach Jennifer Sproul said.
Reynolds led the Bobcats in scoring and with tough defense, but the team was unable to convert a number of opportunities in a close game.
“We were only down five in the fourth, but then missed several easy opportunities to take the game back,” Sproul said.
“We will get there, just need to get a break in the schedule to get some actual practice time.”
North Bend, meanwhile, beat Reedsport 47-27 on Saturday to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Haley Reeves had nine points and Kylee Lambert seven in that victory.
“Haley is going a great job of getting to the basket,” Forrester said. “She finishes at the hoop as good as anyone on our team.”
The Bulldogs finished their stretch of games against South Coast teams in the Sunset Conference on Monday, when they hosted Coquille. Results were not available by press time.