Marshfield boys top Marist Catholic in thriller

COOS BAY — Outplayed for the first half and trailing by as many as seven points in the second, Marshfield’s boys basketball team found a way to win against visiting Marist Catholic on Friday night in a key Sky-Em League game.
“I’m proud of the kids for gutting it out,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said after the Pirates’ 52-49 win over the Spartans.
Marshfield completed a season sweep of Marist Catholic and kept alive hopes of sharing the league title with Junction City, which edged Marshfield in their meeting in Coos Bay.
The Tigers and Pirates finish the regular season against each other in Junction City on Friday, following Marshfield’s Tuesday game against Elmira and Thursday’s make-up game at Siuslaw.
Tuesday’s contest, the final regular-season home game, will be senior night, meaning the entire Marshfield roster will be recognized since all the players are seniors.
Marshfield needed a big shot and a big defensive play to tip the Spartans in a topsy-turvy second half that saw Marist Catholic lead 35-28 late in the third quarter and Marshfield lead 46-39 with less than three minutes to go.
The Spartans caught up with a 7-0 run and then went in front by two points on a 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining on the clock.
But Mason Ainsworth hit a 3-pointer from the wing to put the Pirates back in front and then Pierce Davidson blocked a shot by the Spartans at the other end and Ainsworth hit two free throws for the final margin.
“I just kind of reacted in the moment,” Davidson said of the late block. “One of my teammates was beaten and I just slid over and helped him and I was in the right position for the block.”
Davidson and Dom Montiel also played a huge role on offense in the first three quarters, while Ainsworth was either struggling with his shot or on the bench in foul trouble.
Montiel had 10 of his 13 points in the first three quarters and Davidson scored all 12 of his over the same span.
Ainsworth led the Pirates with 21, including 15 in the fourth. At halftime, he had two points and three fouls.
But he came up big in the clutch, with a series of drives to the hoop and the big 3-pointer, one of two he hit in the final eight minutes.
“It was disappointing to watch them hit that 3,” McCord said of the shot that gave the Spartans their final lead.
“(Then) Mason hit a huge shot at a big time. That’s been twice that’s happened this year against Marist.”
Marshfield won the first meeting in Eugene 61-56. The Pirates led most of that game, but the Spartans hit a couple of late 3-pointers, including one to give Marist Catholic a late lead before Ainsworth hit a big shot to tie that game and help the Pirates regain control.
This time, Marshfield had to come from behind after trailing by five at halftime.
“We could have obviously played a lot better,” Davidson said. “(In the second half), we kind of just decided we’ve got to get this win.
“We worked together better in the second half and everyone crashed the boards a lot better.”
That’s one thing that delighted McCord.
“We rebounded the ball a lot better,” he said, adding that the Pirates did a good job limiting second-chance opportunities by the Spartans.
Marshfield improved to 18-4 overall and kept alive the hopes of a share of the league title, which would require beating a Junction City squad that has won 14 games in a row.
“We’re going to need to play very well to beat Junction City,” McCord said.
Marist Catholic fell to 3-4 in league play. Lucas Franssen had three of the Spartans’ seven 3-pointers and a team-high 14 points.