Marshfield’s boys basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Junction City with a 61-44 win at Cottage Grove on Saturday.
“We came out aggressive and forced the pace early with defensive pressure,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said.
The Pirates led 19-11 through the first quarter and then had a big spurt in the third quarter to push the lead to 20.
Pierce Davidson gave the Pirates a big boost on the boards and with his aggressive play, McCord said.
He finished with 17 points, while Mason Ainsworth had 16 and Noah Niblett 14.
Jayden Cameron had 11 points to lead the Lions.
It was a good rebound for Marshfield after a 67-48 loss to league-leading Junction City on Thursday night.
“JC hit shots, rebounded tough and were scrappy,” McCord said. “Credit to them for putting it on us.”
The teams were tied 11-all after one quarter, but the Tigers outscored Marshfield 39-17 over the middle two quarters.
Riley Sangermano had a team-high 17 points for Junction City and five teammates had at least eight points.
Ainsworth had 21 points for the Pirates.
After that game, McCord mentioned the importance of staying focused.
“We need to bounce back one game at a time starting Saturday,” he said. “This is a fast and furious season and there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves.”
Indeed, the Pirates were scheduled to host North Bend on Monday (results weren’t available by press time) and Siuslaw on Tuesday, visit Marist Catholic on Thursday and host Tillamook for a nonleague game Friday.
GIRLS CANCELED: Marshfield’s girls had both their games at Junction City and Cottage Grove canceled, each because of the host schools.
The Cottage Grove game was ruled a forfeit in Marshfield’s favor, the first Sky-Em League loss for the Lions. The Junction City game has been rescheduled for June 14.