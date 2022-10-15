Marshfield’s boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in the Sky-Em League by beating visiting Cottage Grove 3-1 on Tuesday.
The Pirates are 3-0-3 in league play heading into the final week of the season, including a match Tuesday at Marist Catholic and the regular-season finale at home Thursday against North Bend. As the second-place team in the standings, Marshfield is in position to host a game in the upcoming Class 4A play-in round with a strong finish to the league schedule.
Marshfield avoided its first league loss last week, when Jonah Putman had a late goal to secure a draw with Junction City. Tuesday’s win gave the Pirates a boost in the league standings. Cottage Grove is third at 2-2-1 and Junction City is 2-3-1.
JUNCTION CITY 2, NORTH BEND 1: The Tigers kept the Bulldogs winless in league play Tuesday with the narrow win at Vic Adams Field in North Bend’s home finale.
The Bulldogs were at Cottage Grove on Thursday (results were not available) and finish the league season this coming Thursday at Marshfield.
COQUILLE 2, SUTHERLIN 1: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team got a big win in its quest for a spot in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs, beating the visiting Bulldogs on Monday.
The DevilCats improved to 9-1 in District 4 play with two of its biggest matches coming up. Coquille is tied with Umpqua Valley Christian and just in front of Gold Beach (8-1-1). The DevilCats visited the Panthers on Wednesday (results were not available) and still have a trip to UVC on Oct. 25, following a trip to South Umpqua Tuesday and a home match against Glide on Thursday.
NORTH BEND 2, JUNCTION CITY 1: The Bulldogs picked up their second league win in their home finale on Tuesday, edging the visiting Tigers.
North Bend, which tied Junction City in their first meeting, improved to 2-2-2 in league play heading into its final two Sky-Em matches, at Cottage Grove on Thursday (results were not available) and at Marshfield next Thursday.
The Bulldogs are third in the league standings and in good shape to advance to the Class 4A play-in round. Marist Catholic leads the standings at 5-0 and Marshfield was 3-1-1. Results for the Pirates’ match with Cottage Grove were not posted late Tuesday night.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 6, COQUILLE 4: The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats had their best offensive match of the season, but came up short at home against the Challengers on Monday.
Coquille remained winless on the season heading into its final home match Wednesday against Lakeview (results were not available). The DevilCats visit Brookings-Harbor on Monday and North Valley on Thursday before finishing the season Oct. 24 against Lost River in Grants Pass.
Cascade Christian, which beat the DevilCats 5-2 in their first meeting, is 4-4-1 in league play.