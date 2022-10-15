Marshfield’s boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in the Sky-Em League by beating visiting Cottage Grove 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 3-0-3 in league play heading into the final week of the season, including a match Tuesday at Marist Catholic and the regular-season finale at home Thursday against North Bend. As the second-place team in the standings, Marshfield is in position to host a game in the upcoming Class 4A play-in round with a strong finish to the league schedule.

