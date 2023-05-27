EUGENE — Marshfield’s two track aces and its signature pole vault event led the Pirates to a repeat Class 4A boys state title at Hayward Field, though it took a dramatic win in the final event to clinch it.

Alex Garcia-Silver added the 1,500 meter title Saturday to his win in the 3,000 on Friday and Bodey Lutes won the 400 and was runner-up in the 800 for the Pirates before a dramatic scamper in the final leg of the 4x400 relay clinched the title for Marshfield.

