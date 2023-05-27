EUGENE — Marshfield’s two track aces and its signature pole vault event led the Pirates to a repeat Class 4A boys state title at Hayward Field, though it took a dramatic win in the final event to clinch it.
Alex Garcia-Silver added the 1,500 meter title Saturday to his win in the 3,000 on Friday and Bodey Lutes won the 400 and was runner-up in the 800 for the Pirates before a dramatic scamper in the final leg of the 4x400 relay clinched the title for Marshfield.
Lutes got around the track in 47 seconds and chased down North Bend’s Brody Justice, who ran a 50-second final leg of his own, to win the event for the Pirates. North Bend’s finish secured the fourth-place trophy for the Bulldogs.
The Marshfield squad also included lead leg Jack Waddinton and Drake Rogers, a pair of seniors, and Garcia-Silver who set up the finish by Lutes. The Pirates finished in 3 minutes and 26.27 seconds.
North Bend, with the quartet of Jason Padgett, Andrew Efraimson, Nathaniel Folsom and Justice, crossed the line in 3:27.20 after leading most of the race.
“I knew Bodey could do it,” Garcia-Silver said.
Lutes caught Justice in the final 30 yards and clinch both the race and the team championship.
“It just caps the amazing season that we’ve all had,” said Lutes.
Garcia-Silver wanted to be part of the relay because of its team aspect.
“I wanted to compete for the team,” he said. “I wanted to contribute to something greater than my own two events.”
The surprise of the team was Rogers, who joined the track program this year after being a baseball player throughout high school, and was nearly an afterthought. Saturday was his third time running the race.
“I decided to run a 400 at the end of practice one day,” he said, adding that his time in that lap was 53 seconds. “Bodey saw it. Coach (Steve) Delgado saw it and said, ‘Welcome to the 4x400 relay team.”
The win was the fifth of the meet for Marshfield’s boys.
After breaking the meet record in the 3,000 on Friday, Garcia-Silver ran far in front of the field the entire way again in the 1,500 while winning in 4:03.68.
“It means a lot,” Garcia-Silver said of winning both races after also winning the cross country title in the fall. “To win the 3K and the 15 shows you have more strength.”
He also said he didn’t mind not having somebody to push him to better times in the state meet.
“I am totally cool with racing against myself,” Garcia-Silver said. “I see it as a challenge. How hard can you push yourself?”
Lutes, meanwhile, broke a longstanding meet record in the 400 meters with his winning time of 48.29 seconds.
“To set the meet record, I shocked myself,” he said.
The former record holder, Ross Kremply of Sherwood, also specialized in both the 400 and 800 and had set the 400 record in 1997.
Lutes wasn’t able to duplicate his win in the 800, but that was largely due to Hidden Valley senior Grant Bohannon, who set a torrid pace from the start and built a large lead and was never challenged.
Bohannon finished in 1:55.02 while Lutes ran a solid 1:58.66.
“Grant is a great runner,” Lutes said. “He did what he had to do.”
Even with the fast start from the pole vault and Garcia-Silver on Friday, Marshfield had to work from behind on Saturday after Pendleton took the team lead several times, the last one with high placers in the 200 and 300-meter hurdles leading up to the final relay. The Buckaroos only won one event, Nolan Head’s victory in the triple jump, but had a bunch of runners-up and other high placers.
While Marshfield had 70.5 points, Pendleton finished with 65, Cottage Grove scored 59 and North Bend had 46.
In addition to its trophy, North Bend also returned home with several event state champions on the boys side, including what has become a North Bend staple, the 4x100 relay.
A year after winning the event in Class 5A, the Bulldogs won it again Saturday, with the quartet of Folsom, Efraimson, Justice and Padgett winning in 43.24, nearly half a second in front of Pendleton. Going back to 2019, North Bend has won three straight official state titles in the event, since OSAA didn’t sponsor a state meet in 2020 or 2021.
“It’s the team bond, the team connection,” Padgett said of the key to North Bend’s success.
Justice agreed, adding that the runners hang out together off the track and it carries over to the race, where the team flows “flawlessly together.”
It’s the favorite event for the runners, too.
“The pole vault has a special place in my heart because I’ve done it so long, but there’s nothing that gets my adrenaline flowing like the 4x1,” Justice said.
Padgett followed the relay up with a dazzling win in the 100, where he crossed the line in 10.92 seconds, his first time under 11. When he saw the time on the scoreboard, he jumped for joy with a huge smile.
“That was one of my lifetime goals,” Padgett said of breaking the 11-second barrier.
In the 200, Padgett won again, barely edging Cottage Grove’s Brennen Murphy. Padgett was timed in 22.17 and Murphy 22.18.
Then came the final relay and a three-second team record.
“That was the most exciting 4-by-4 I’ve seen in several years,” North Bend coach Blake Kemp said. “They were telling each other they had to leave it all on the track. They did it for each other.”
“That was the best second-place I’ve ever felt,” Padgett said. “This whole day was amazing.”
Justice had the same assessment of the final race,
“That blew my mind,” he said. “We all ran the fastest we ever have.”
The Bulldogs almost go another winner, too. Keegan Young led the entire way in the javelin until the final round, when Estacada’s Cody White had a throw of 192 feet, 2 inches, an improvement by about 17 feet. Young finished second with his mark of 177-4, a new best by 3 feet.
“If somebody throws like that, it’s well-deserved,” Young said of White’s big throw.
Marshfield’s girls got a pair of placers in two throwing events, including a repeat state title by Daphne Scriven.
The junior followed her discus crown in 2022 with another win this year with her effort of 124-8.
Teammate Tori Cox, meanwhile, finished third in the event with a mark of 108-1.
In the shot put, Daphne Scriven had a big throw of 36 feet, ¾ inches to place third while teammate Tori Cox was sixth (35-5 ¾). Astoria’s Lily Meadows passed Scriven and runner-up Kalina Saechao of Cascade on her final throw to win at 38-10 ¼.
Scriven said she felt some pressure to repeat, especially since runner-up Abby Behrman of Estacada has gone back and forth with Scriven for results during the season.
“Today was really good,” she said. “It was really exciting for me.
“I wanted to get first or second in the shot, but third is great.”
Also great was having Cox with her in both events.
“I was so excited when she was second going into the finals (in the discus),” she said.
Roxy Day placed second in the pole vault for North Bend, the junior clearing a new best 10 feet. Junction City’s Elaina Deming won by clearing 10 feet, 2 ¾ inches.
The Bulldogs also scored in the final event, the 4x400 relay, despite running in the slower first heat. The squad of Emma Slade, Lennon Riddle, Ayla Riddle and Lauren Efraimson finished in 4:14.84 to win its heat, placing seventh overall.
Ellie Massey almost reached the podium for the second day in a row in the distance races for the Bulldogs. Massey ran out of time in the 1,500, placing ninth in 5:01.79, just over a second out of seventh place.
The Bulldogs finished with 26 points, tying for 10th place with Marist Catholic, one point in front of Marshfield. Philomath easily won the team title with 90.