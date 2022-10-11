Marshfield’s boys soccer team played to its third tie in five Sky-Em League matches on Thursday, this time against Junction City.
The Pirates and Lions finished the match with a goal each in the contest at Junction City to open the second round of league play.
Marshfield also has played to ties with both league-leading Marist Catholic and Cottage Grove. At 2-0-3 the Pirates join Marist Catholic as the only teams without a league loss.
The Pirates host Cottage Grove on Tuesday, their only match this week.
MARIST CATHOLIC 3, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs remained winless in league play as they fell to the visiting Spartans on Thursday.
North Bend hosts Junction City on Tuesday and visits Cottage Grove on Thursday.
COQUILLE 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats kept pace with Umpqua Valley Christian atop the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 standings with their win at Winston on Thursday.
The DevilCats, who also beat the combined Pacific/Bandon team 3-1 on Tuesday are 8-1 heading into a big week with games at home against Sutherlin on Monday and at Gold Beach on Wednesday.
Gold Beach, which beat Sutherlin 4-0 on Tuesday, is just behind Coquille and UVC at 7-1-1, the tie a 1-1 draw with South Umpqua.
Sutherlin, meanwhile, has three wins and a tie in its past four matches and gave the DevilCats a good match in their first meeting, a 1-0 win for Coquille.
Pacific, meanwhile, is 1-8 after falling at South Umpqua 3-1 on Thursday and is at Douglas on Tuesday and hosts Glide on Thursday.
MARSHFIELD 2, JUNCTION CITY 0: The Pirates opened the second half of the Sky-Em season with a road win.
Marshfield improved to 3-1-1 and is in second place behind unbeaten Marist Catholic heading into Tuesday’s home match with Cottage Grove.
MARIST CATHOLIC 6, NORTH BEND 0: The Spartans stayed perfect in league play with the win at North Bend on Thursday.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-2-2 heading into matches at home against Junction City on Tuesday and at Cottage Grove on Thursday. The Bulldogs tied Junction City and beat the Lions in the first round of league play.