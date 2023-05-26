EUGENE — Alex Garcia-Silver beat the clock on Friday at the Class 4A state track meet at Hayward Field, running by himself the entire way in the 3,000 meters and breaking the meet record with a time of 8 minutes, 31.08 seconds.

In a theme for South Coast champions in the Class 4A meet, Garcia-Silver overcame an injury and other hardships to win his title. It has been a difficult spring for the Marshfield senior who will run for Brigham Young University starting this fall.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters