Marshfield’s boys will have a late-night contest to try to advance to the Class 4A state tournament jointly hosted this year by Marshfield and North Bend.
The Pirates host the Corbett Cardinals in a game scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tip Friday night after the semifinal contests for the Class 3A state tournament at the Pirate Palace.
Admission for the game is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10, against the winner of a game between Banks and host La Grande.
Marshfield shared the Sky-Em League title with Junction City and is ranked first in the coaches poll and third in the OSAA power rankings. The Pirates are 21-4 overall, including a one-point loss to Junction City, the top seed for the playoffs and No. 2 team in the coaches poll, and a loss to No. 9 Henley. The other losses are to Crescent Valley (No. 3 in Class 5A) and powerful Camas, Wash.
Corbett is 15-5 and finished second in the Tri-Valley Conference. Two of the Cardinals’ losses came by one point — to Gladstone and Estacada — and Corbett also lost by four points to Gladstone, which won the Tri-Valley Conference and hosts Baker on Friday. Corbett beat Tillamook in the play-in round.
In Friday’s other first-round games, Junction City hosts Molalla, North Marion is at Philomath, Seaside hosts Woodburn, Stayton is at Henley and Marist Catholic travels to Cascade.
GIRLS Marshfield’s girls have to cross the state for their playoff game Saturday, when they visit Baker for a 4 p.m. tipoff, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals on March 10 at Marshfield.
The Pirates beat Sweet Home in the play-in round to reach the playoffs and are 17-8 overall. Baker, which is No. 3 in the power rankings and No. 4 in the coaches poll, is 19-5 overall and won the Greater Oregon League.
The Bulldogs lost by one point to both Pendleton and Fruitland, Idaho, later avenging each of those losses. The other losses came to Class 1A power Crane (by three points), Class 3A power Nyssa (seeded second in this week’s state tournament) and Crook County (one of the better surprises of the Class 5A basketball season).
The Marshfield-Baker winner will face the winner of another Saturday game between Corbett and host Banks.
The other first-round girls matchups are Henley at Philomath, Stayton at Mazama, Marist Catholic at Gladstone, Hidden Valley at Junction City, Astoria at Madras and La Grande at Cascade.