Marshfield’s boys and girls basketball teams got big wins at Elmira on Tuesday to help set up a final big night to the Sky-Em League season.
Marshfield’s boys topped the Falcons 71-36.
When Siuslaw won at Junction City 65-59, it meant when Marshfield hosts the Tigers on Thursday the winner will be the league champion and guaranteed a spot in the Class 4A Elite 8 showcase.
Results of Thursday's games were not available by press time.
Mason Ainsworth had 20 points, Ezra Waterman 14, Pierce Davidson 12 and Monty Swinson 11 in the win over Elmira on Monday.
“We hit shots and had fun,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said, adding that the Pirates are “excited for a big game Thursday.”
Marshfield’s girls, meanwhile, dominated Elmira 49-7 to set up their own big game with the Tigers. A win or loss Thursday will help determine whether the Pirates finish second, third or fourth in the in the league standings.
The Pirates will be in the league playoffs starting Friday either way, but if they are fourth they have to travel to first-place Cottage Grove, while if they tie Marist Catholic for second they will play the Spartans on a neutral court, with the winner facing the winner of the Cottage Grove-Junction City game Saturday for a guaranteed spot in the Elite 8 showcase.
As a tuneup for Thursday, the Pirates limited the Falcons to three points in the second quarter and two each in the third and fourth.
Kate Miles had 12 points, Charlie Dea 11 and Raegan Rhodes nine for Marshfield in the win.
For both the boys and the girls, the first round of the Elite 8 showcase is Tuesday, with the winners of the quarterfinal games that day advancing to the final four, which will be jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend high schools next week.
The semifinals for both boys and girls will be Thursday, June 24, at North Bend High School. The championship games will be the next day at Marshfield, while the third-place games will be played at North Bend.
The schools also host the Class 3A final four the same two days, with the 3A semifinals at Marshfield.