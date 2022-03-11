COOS BAY — Marshfield’s dreams of winning a repeat boys state basketball title in the Pirate Palace ended early when the Pirates lost both their games in the Class 4A state tournament.
Marshfield fell to Banks 62-49 in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School on Thursday when the Pirates were unable to overcome cold shooting and fell in a hole too big to get out of. And then in the consolation semifinals on Friday, Stayton used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead and went on to beat Marshfield 67-55.
In the wake of Friday’s loss, Marshfield coach Casey McCord focused on the positives.
“It was a disappointing way to end a really great group of guys’ journey in competitive sports,” McCord said. “They accomplished things very few groups do.”
In addition to winning the Class 4A showcase basketball event last June, most of the team members also were part of Marshfield’s state champion football team last fall.
The Pirates were understandably upset that their tournament run ended early, but they spoke of their fondness for each other in the aftermath of the final defeat.
“We did all we could,” said Maddux Mateski, one of the team’s 11 seniors. “At the end of the day, we’re all family.
“I’m just happy to be able to play with these guys and happy to be able to lose with them.”
Dom Montiel, who had a huge game in the loss to Stayton, echoed those thoughts.
“Growing up with these guys since third grade, battling so hard (together) for so long,” he said. “We hung a banner (last year), but that’s not as important as lifelong friendships.”
Marshfield entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll and beat three of the four teams in the semifinals, including Cascade and Junction City who will meet for the championship, during the regular season.
The Pirates couldn’t get the wins when they mattered most.
Against Banks, Marshfield shot just 15 percent from the floor in the first half and trailed by as many as 17 points in the third before a comeback, aided in part by a lot of missed free throws by the Braves, fell just short.
The Pirates set a Class 4A tournament record with 35 3-point attempts, but made just nine of them, eight of those in the second half.
They did cut the lead to five points late before Banks made 11 of its last 12 free throws, after missing 13 earlier in the fourth.
Mason Ainsworth had 18 points for Marshfield against Banks, but made just 3 of 15 3-pointers (the latter number matching the all-time tournament single-game record by an individual). Pierce Davidson added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Mateski had seven points and nine rebounds. Monty Swinson hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers and also scored seven points. Montiel scored just two points against the Braves, but had seven rebounds and six assists.
Wyatt Selleck scored 20 points and Ben Mayo had 19 for Banks. They combined to hit 17 of 23 free throws.
In the loss to Stayton, it was Montiel who carried the offensive weight, making six 3-pointers and scoring 26 points. Ainsworth added 10 points and five assists.
Jacob Axmaker had 24 points and Garrett Callsen 17 for Stayton.
Both Banks and Stayton had great games against the Pirates, a common feature this year.
“They made more shots than we did,” Mateski said. “Coming of last year, we had a huge target on our backs.”
For Marshfield’s 11 seniors — Ainsworth, Swinson, Davidson, Mateski, Montiel, Mason Pederson, Ezra Waterman, DJ Daugherty, Lucas Ellsworth and Ben Mahaffy — plus sophomore Canyon Niblett, the season ended a little early.
But it was a great year, with Marshfield finishing 22-6, winning their home tournament and taking a share of the Sky-Em League title with Junction City.
“These are memories that are going to last forever,” Mateski said. “It’s been a fun ride.”
And while basketball is over, McCord is excited about the future of his group.
“This doesn’t take away from the fact that they’re a remarkable group of kids,” he said. “And we look forward to their transition into adulthood.”