EUGENE — Marshfield’s boys rode one big event, one stellar distance runner and two fast relay teams to a state title.
The Pirates edged out the rest of the competition in a tight Class 4A team race that wasn’t decided until the final relay, where the Pirates finished third to clinch the team crown.
“I’m happy for them,” Marshfield coach Chad Scriven said. “It’s very telling of a team championship that we only had one kid win a title.
“The kids did what they had to do. They made the finals and where they could, they moved up.”
Marshfield had been in front the entire meet after Jonathan Parks, Danner Wilson and Trent Summers placed first, third and fourth in the pole vault on Friday morning.
Throw in a second-place finish by Alex Garcia-Silver in both the 3,000 on Friday and the 1,500 on Saturday and a runner-up effort in the opening 4x100 relay Saturday and Marshfield set a high bar for the other teams to try to catch.
The quartet was the same for both relays — Aaron Hutchins, Elijah Fox, Cael Church and Parks. And none of them was in an individual sprinting event at state.
“They’re not fast enough to be 100-meter kids and not quite fast enough to be 400-meter kids,” Scriven said. “They do it for each other.”
That was the case for both Fox and Hutchins, who accepted a strategy by the coaches that they not compete in individual events at the district meet so they would be fresh for the relays.
“I was disappointed at first,” said Hutchins, a senior. “But it gave us a chance to win the title.”
In the first relay, Marshfield finished in 44.29, just behind Sky-Em League foe Elmira, which won in 44.20.
“We just work together,” Church said. “We’ve had the best chemistry since the start of the season. Once we got the chemistry down, we were so smooth.”
In the longer relay, the order of the runners was a little different, with Church running second and Fox third but the result was similar.
The Pirates finished in 3:32.27, trailing Henley (3:27.82) and Hidden Valley (3:28.08).
Marshfield was in the range of third or fourth the entire way, with each runner finishing his leg strong. Parks brought it home.
“I was just trying to keep in fourth,” he said. “But then, I thought, this is the last meet, give everything. Suddenly, my legs just got another gear.”
The Pirates’ only other points came from a sixth-place finish in the discus by Matthew Allen on Friday and a sixth-place effort by Ismael Rodriguez in the 800 on Saturday.
The result was enough points for the title. Marshfield finished with 57 and Henley was second with 52. Siuslaw finished third with 45.
“It’s awesome,” said Garcia-Silver. “I’m really proud of the team.
“Our relays really came through.”
Garcia-Silver was runner-up in the 3,000 on Friday when Phoenix’s Elwood Hosking caught him from behind in the final lap. The 1,500 was different, with Garcia-Silver playing the role of pursuer of Valley Catholic’s Henry Tierney, who set a meet record with his winning time of 3:53.54. Garcia-Silver finished in 4:03.46 and was not disappointed in his effort.
“I ran with tired legs from yesterday for sure,” he said. “I talked with Henry, who wanted to go 3:53 or under. I was going to try to stick with him.”
He wasn’t able, but he was happy with another second-place finish.
“Back-to-back silvers for Alex Garcia-Silver,” he said.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, was sixth in the 800 in 2:02.37, just edging Marist Catholic’s Luke Shah (2:02.39). Hosking won that event in 1:54.23, out-sprinting Tierney (1:54.57).
As the Pirates celebrated their title, Scriven was a proud coach.
“I’m really happy, especially for the seniors and what they had to go through the last four years,” he said.
Marshfield’s girls had highlights late on the final day.
Daphne Scriven was a surprise winner in the discus after earlier placing fourth in the shot put earlier in the day. In the earlier event, she had a new best, 33-6 ½.
“It felt good to have a PR in the shot put,” she said. “I had a medal already. There was not much pressure (for the discus).”
In the latter event, she had a winning mark of 110-11, which was seven inches better than Astoria’s Jenna Russell.
Scriven was pleasantly surprised, but had looked at a possible title as a goal all season.
“I’ve been working on it all year and looking at the marks (around the state),” she said. And, the sophomore added, “I want to repeat it the next two years.”
Teammate Tori Cox, meanwhile, placed eighth with a new best of 102-10.
“I’m so happy for her,” Scriven said.
While Scriven was finishing up the discus, Charlie Dea was placing third in the 300 hurdles, completing a rapid ascent in the event over the final few weeks of the season. She had a new best 48.11 in the final.
Marshfield’s only other girl to place in an event Saturday was Bailey Wallack, who was eighth in the 400 (1:02.05).
The Pirates finished 11th in the team race, won by Philomath.