COOS BAY — Marshfield will be a participant when the Pirates co-host the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament.
The Pirates beat visiting Corbett 77-56 on Friday night to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. They will face Banks at 7 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High School after the Braves beat host La Grande 58-55 at the buzzer in another first-round game Friday.
“I think it’s really awesome that we get to have the tournament at Marshfield again because we have all our support here,” Marshfield senior Pierce Davidson said after helping the Pirates beat the Cardinals.
Last year, Marshfield won the Class 4A Showcase event on its home floor. That was a four-team tournament not sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association and this year will feature the full eight-team field.
If the Pirates play like they did Friday, they like their chances.
“It feels great,” said Maddux Mateski, another senior. “I feel like we played together as a team.
“I feel like once we get rolling, not a lot of teams can go with us.”
The Pirates jumped out to an early lead against the Cardinals on Friday, repeatedly going inside.
“We knew they weren’t very big coming into the game,” said Davidson, who had 30 points, including 18 in the first half. “We kind of wanted to get it inside and if that’s not working get it back outside. It was working.”
The Pirates led 10-3 in the opening moments before Corbett rallied to keep the score close for the rest of the half. They put the game away with another spurt to start the second half.
“I think we were just ready to play,” Davidson said. “We hadn’t played for two weeks. We were anxious to get on the floor again.
“We talked about getting a good jump the first two minutes. We just really worked as a team.”
Mateski also had a big game inside, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Monty Swinson scored eight. Davidson had nine rebounds as the Pirates finished with a 46-36 edge on the boards.
That was one of two things that made coach Casey McCord very happy Friday. The other was the team’s passing.
“We had a lot of assists tonight,” McCord said.
In particular Mason Ainsworth and Dom Montiel did a good job finding their teammates.
Ainsworth, Marshfield’s all-time scoring leader, eventually finished with 18 points, getting most of them in the second half. He also had seven assists. Montiel, meanwhile, had eight assists and seven rebounds to go with five points and came up huge on defense for Marshfield.
“Dom did a nice job on No. 24,” McCord said of Corbett’s Joe Fundak, one of the state’s top scorers.
“(Fundak) takes enough shots, eventually some are going to go in,” McCord said after Fundak scored 25 points, on 27 shot attempts.
Fundak also had 10 rebounds and Lane Fort added 15 points and eight rebounds for Corbett.
The Cardinals couldn’t keep up with Marshfield in the second half as the Pirates built a big lead before clearing the bench in the final minutes.
“I was proud of the guys,” McCord said.
Mateski said the Pirates came out with great energy, which sparked the defensive effort and said that defense keyed the victory.
Now Marshfield can finally look ahead to the state tournament with the certainty the Pirates will be in it, entering as the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 seed Junction City, which shared the Sky-Em League title with Marshfield, and No. 2 Cascade.
The Tigers and Cougars also won their playoff games at home Friday, as did Philomath, which is seeded fourth.
If those squads win their quarterfinal games Thursday in North Bend, they will be in the semifinals Friday afternoon on Marshfield’s home floor, with Junction City facing Philomath and Marshfield battling Cascade.
Mateski is just thrilled to be part of the event, after watching last year while he recovered from a knee injury.
“I’ve got a little chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I’m ready for it.”
The full quarterfinal schedule Thursday includes Junction City vs. Baker at 2 p.m., Philomath facing Seaside at 3:45, Banks and Marshfield at 7 and Stayton against Cascade at 8:45.