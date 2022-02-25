Marshfield’s boys will have a home playoff game for a spot in the Class 4A state tournament the school is jointly hosting with North Bend.
Marshfield’s girls, meanwhile, can earn a spot in the playoffs if they win a play-in round game at home against Sweet Home.
The Pirate boys, who shared the Sky-Em League title with Junction City, enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed behind the Tigers, who are No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings, and Cascade, who ranks second.
In the final Class 4A coaches poll, the Pirates are No. 1, followed by Junction City, Cascade and Philomath, like Cascade a member of the Oregon West Conference.
The other four teams with byes directly into the 16-team playoff bracket are the No. 1 seeds from the other four leagues — Seaside (Cowapa League), La Grande (Greater Oregon League), Henley (Skyline League) and Gladstone (Tri-Valley Conference).
The other eight teams will be chosen through play-in games that will be contested on or before Saturday.
Marshfield will learn its playoff foe after those games are completed, with the game scheduled for Friday during the middle of the Class 3A state tournament, likely between the semifinal playoff sessions at the Pirate Palace.
Marist Catholic, which finished third in the Sky-Em League, hosts Klamath Union, while fourth-place Cottage Grove visits Molalla during the boys play-in round.
Marshfield’s girls finished third in the Sky-Em League, but earned a home game in the play-in round because their ranking was high enough at No. 15 to get one of the eight home games for the teams that aren’t automatically in the final 16.
Sweet Home was fourth in the Oregon West Conference, though the Huskies nearly finished the regular season with a huge upset Tuesday, coming up a point short against No. 2 Cascade.
The eight teams with byes include top-ranked Philomath and Cascade of the Oregon West Conference, Greater Oregon champion Baker (No. 3), Sky-Em champion Junction City (No. 4), Tri-Valley runner-up Gladstone (No. 5), Cowapa champion Banks (No. 6), Tri-Valley champion Madras (No. 8) and Skyline champion Mazama (No. 12).
Marist Catholic, which finished second in the Sky-Em League, hosts Klamath Union in the play-in round.
Game time for Marshfield’s contest with Sweet Home had not been set by press time.