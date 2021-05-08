Marshfield’s baseball team bounced back from a tough week with a thrilling 7-6 victory over visiting Junction City on Tuesday.
The Pirates pulled into a tie with the Tigers for second place in the Sky-Em League standings and also won the season series from the Tigers, taking two of the three contests.
Marshfield took a 7-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning but the Tigers scored twice and were threatening to tie the contest.
But the Pirates came up with one final great play, when DJ Daugherty fielded a single in left field and threw Henry Casarez out at home as he was trying to score from second base, Ezra Waterman applying the tag just before Casarez could cross the plate.
Marshfield snapped a three-game losing streak — their setbacks to Marist Catholic and Elmira, the latter in a Friday doubleheader.
“It was refreshing after last week,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
The Pirates managed just five hits against the Tigers. Luke Rhodes drove in three runs and Waterman two.
Cobin Bouska had a hit, a run and an RBI for the Pirates and Merrick Henderson scored twice as a courtesy runner.
Dom Montiel picked up the win, pitching into the sixth inning and allowing three runs while striking out five. Landon Croff got the final four outs, two by strikeout.
Marshfield hosts Siuslaw for a doubleheader Friday before its final road game of the regular season, at Cottage Grove on Tuesday. They finish at home against league-leading Marist Catholic.