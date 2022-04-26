COOS BAY — Marshfield’s baseball team is hitting its stride.
The Pirates swept visiting Junction City 5-1 and 3-2 on Friday to move into second place in the Sky-Em League behind league-leading Marist Catholic. The Tigers had entered Friday’s doubleheader without a league loss.
“From where we started, having to move people around a lot to figure things out, the last couple games have been better,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
The Pirates had a somewhat rough season start due in part to new players in new positions after some chose not to play, with another key player sidelined from a football injury.
“I think we are starting to hit our groove at the right time,” said Marshfield senior Dom Montiel, who pitched a stellar game in the opener Friday.
The Pirates finished a week when they went 3-0 after being swept by Marist Catholic in their first league doubleheader.
“It shows our progress as a team,” Dom Montiel said of the three wins. “We are competitors — not looking to the past, looking to the future. We are excited (about the season).”
Marshfield had a big game offensively in a win over Elmira on Tuesday and relied on strong pitching against Junction City.
“Against Elmira, our bats were popping,” Dom Montiel said. “That was good to see.”
In the first game against Junction City, Montiel pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and allowed just the one run in the sixth inning when Junction City’s Micah Rogers had a leadoff double and scored on a ground out by Chris Ohman.
Wyatt Peck had two hits for the Pirates and Ryder Easton scored two runs as a courtesy runner for catcher Luke Parry, who had a single and also reached base by a walk. DJ Daugherty drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Joe Herbert had a run and an RBI. Drake Rogers and Johnny Calvert both had a hit and a run.
In the nightcap, the Pirates got all their runs in the third inning. Gannon Frost, Daugherty and Peck all had singles. Montiel had a two-run single and Rogers drove in the other run with a grounder.
Meanwhile, Parry and Rogers limited the Tigers to four hits and two runs, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Marshfield improved to 4-2 in league play heading into a week that includes a home game against Siuslaw on Tuesday and a doubleheader at Cottage Grove on Friday. The Pirates then host unbeaten Marist Catholic the following Tuesday.