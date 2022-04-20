Marshfield’s baseball and softball teams won their Sky-Em League openers at home against Cottage Grove last week as they started the five-week stretch that will determine the league’s teams that advance to the postseason.
Marshfield’s baseball team beat the Lions 10-2 and the softball team rallied in the seventh to win 10-9 over Cottage Grove.
Both teams were swept later in the week by Marist Catholic, leaving them 1-2 in league entering this week.
The baseball team got off to a slow start against Cottage Grove before scoring five runs in the fourth inning and going on to win.
DJ Daugherty had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Drake Rogers had a double and triple and an RBI.
Dom Montiel had a double, two RBIs and a run and Wyatt Peck and Riley Murphy each scored two runs. Cobin Bouska hit a solo home run.
Rogers also was strong on the mound, striking out seven in nearly three scoreless innings before he was pulled as his pitch count rose so he could pitch again against Marist Catholic. Ryder Easton, Daugherty and Johnny Calvert also pitched for the Pirates in the win.
The Pirates spoiled a strong pitching performance by Montiel in the first game against the Spartans when they had seven errors, several in a seven-run second inning that led to Marist Catholic’s 9-1 win. Montiel also drove in Marshfield’s only run, scoring Daugherty.
“We had some good swings, but hit the ball to people,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
In the second game, the Pirates hit better, but gave up too many walks.
“Their timely hits was the difference,” Montiel said of the Spartans’ 16-10 win.
Daugherty, Rogers, Montiel and Joseph Herbert each had two hits for the Pirates and Daugherty, Bouska and Herbert scored two runs each. Rogers drove in four runs.
This week, weather permitting, the Pirates are at Elmira on Tuesday and host Junction City for a doubleheader Friday.
TIGERS WIN TWO: Bandon kept its record perfect in the Sunset Conference with a 4-0 win over Toledo on Thursday and a 5-3 win against Myrtle Point the next day.
Colton Siewell was spectacular in the win over Toledo, striking out 16 and walking none in a complete-game win for the Tigers. He kept his pitch count down to 90 pitches.
“Colton had his best outing of the year,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said.
Conner Devine had a triple and Will Panagakis a double and Chris Butler and Parker Lang each had two hits and drove in a run.
In the win over Myrtle Point, Dylan Kamph had a single and double and drove in two runs and Devine had two hits and drove in a run.
Danny Cabrera had a double and made his biggest contributions on the mound, stifling the Bobcats over the final four innings, striking out nine and allowing no hits and no walks.
“He threw very well while filling up the strike zone,” Ferrell said.
Bandon, now 5-0 in league play, hosts Siletz Valley on Tuesday and Umpqua Valley Christian in a big nonleague game Thursday before wrapping up the first round of league play with a game at Gold Beach on Friday.
Gold Beach is second in the league standings at 3-1 after beating Myrtle Point 12-2 and Reedsport 10-3. The Panthers host Coquille on Tuesday.
The Red Devils are tied for third at 3-2 after beating Siletz Valley 19-3 on Friday but losing at Reedsport 9-4 on Saturday. The Red Devils host Myrtle Point on Friday this week.
Reedsport also is 3-2 going into a home game against Toledo on Tuesday and a game at Waldport on Friday.
LANCERS EDGE BULLDOGS: Churchill rallied from a 5-0 deficit to edge North Bend 6-5 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Bulldogs led the nightcap 2-0 when it was suspended due to bad weather at Churchill High School.
Luke Wheeling pitched the entire first game for North Bend, striking out six and walking two. He also had an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly.
The Lancers won the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
North Bend is now 1-6 in Midwestern League play heading into a home game against Thurston on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs also host Churchill next Tuesday. Both midweek games are considered nonleague games.
North Bend is gaining valuable experience with a roster with no seniors and missing two key players due to injuries — Sam Mickelson and Hunter Wheeling.
SOFTBALL
MARSHFIELD RALLIES: The Pirates came from behind to beat Cottage Grove in the league opener played on the turf field at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
“We are extremely appreciative to Megan Corriea for allowing us to utilize SWOCC’s turf field to get our first league game in,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. “The girls have competed in some terrible weather this season and their toughness has really shown through.
“It was awesome to see the girls battle back after being down by two runs in the seventh and get the win.”
Paige Macduff led the offense with two hits and four RBIs. Makenna Johnson had three runs and Paige Reigard and Phe Macduff had two runs each.
Unfortunately, the Pirates couldn’t keep up against Marist Catholic, ranked first in the Class 4A coaches poll, falling 10-0 and 13-1.
Makenna Johnson and Reigard had the Pirates’ only hits in the twin bill, both in the first game. Jayla Johnson scored the run in the second game after reaching base by a walk.
Burns remains confident.
“(Tatum) Montiel has done a great job of putting the ball across the plate and letting our defense play,” she said. “Paige Reigard has taken to her new role as our centerfielder and has made some outstanding plays out there.”
NORTH BEND SWEEPS CHURCHILL: The Bulldogs took both games in Eugene against the Lancers on Saturday, winning the opener 11-8 and the nightcap 19-4. Paired with North Bend’s win at North Eugene 19-6 earlier in the week, the team now is on a three-game win streak.
Mia Reynon had her first career homer in the opener, a three-run shot to center field, and added two other hits in the game and six RBIs. She also scored two runs, while Rylee Samora had four runs and Emma Spalding three.
“Even with the win, we struggled both at the plate and in the field the first game,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “The girls responded in the second game in a huge way. I am not sure we could have hit any better.”
Spalding, Reynon, Sarah Shore, Hayden Napier and McKenzie Breakfield all had three hits in the nightcap and Napier and Spalding both had three runs and four RBIs.
Reynon also scored three runs and Samora, Allyson Moore and Angel Andrade (as a courtesy runner) all scored two.
Shore pitched both games for North Bend.
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Toledo won its showdown with Bandon 5-3 on Thursday to take sole possession of the league lead.
The Tigers bounced back to beat Myrtle Point 13-0 on Friday to improve to 4-1 in league while Toledo had its fourth league shutout with a 20-0 win at Waldport.
Coquille won both its games, 15-5 over Siletz Valley and 8-2 over Reedsport and is 2-3. Reedsport is 2-2 after beating Gold Beach 8-1. Waldport is 3-2, its losses coming against Toledo and Bandon.