Marshfield’s baseball team saw its season end in La Grande, in a disappointing 10-0 loss to the host Tigers in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday.
“We needed to play our best game to beat La Grande and unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. “Too many errors widened the margin from what could have been a closer game to a hole that was too big against a very good arm and team.”
La Grande pitcher Devin Bell allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters. He and Cole Jorgenson also hit consecutive home runs in the fourth inning.
“It’s disappointing that we traveled that far and didn’t represent our best team,” Montiel said. “With that said, La Grande is legit one through nine (in the lineup) and will be tough to beat in the later rounds.”
True to that concept, the Tigers beat Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic 10-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday. They will be home again in the semifinals Tuesday against Philomath, which upset top-ranked Banks 2-1 on Friday.
The other semifinal features Skyline League rivals Mazama, a 4-3 winner over North Marion, and Hidden Valley, which blanked Junction City 17-0 to advance.
Marshfield won all three games against Junction City this year, enabling the Pirates to finish second in the league.
“We had a good year,” Montiel said. “We started rough as we were playing with different lineups, but finished as an improved and solid club.
“I’m very proud of the boys. Our four seniors (Dom Montiel, DJ Daugherty, Wyatt Peck and Cobin Bouska) had good careers and helped Marshfield climb to the upper half of league and to the playoffs. MHS will have big shoes to fill, but there are a bunch of returners and solid younger players that will step up and keep MHS battling for a playoff spot.”