Marshfield and Bandon picked up baseball and softball wins this week, with the Pirates sweeping Siuslaw in Florence and the Tigers beating visiting Myrtle Point.
Marshfield’s baseball team beat the Vikings 20-7, scoring in every inning.
Wyatt Peck had four hits, including a double, and scored four runs while driving in three in the victory.
Dom Montiel had a double and triple and three RBIs. Ezra Waterman had a double and two singles, two runs and three RBIs. DJ Daugherty had two hits and two runs and Johnny Calvert, Luke Rhodes and Miguel Velazquez also scored two runs each.
Montiel also pitched the first four innings, giving up just two hits while striking out eight.
The Pirates improved to 3-1 in the Sky-Em League. They host Cottage Grove for a doubleheader Friday and visit Marist Catholic on Monday.
BANDON 15, MYRTLE POINT 4: The Tigers topped the Bobcats in a game hastily moved to Monday because of a shortage of umpires.
Ethan Pounder had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers and Colton Siewell had a double as Bandon improved to 2-0 in Sunset Conference play.
Jake Watjen, Danny Cabrera and Conner Devine led Bandon on the mound, coach Jay Ferrell said.
“Our defense still needs to get much better,” Ferrell said.
The Tigers played the Bobcats again Thursday on the road (results weren’t available by press time) and visit Reedsport for a doubleheader Saturday.
SOFTBALL
MARSHFIELD 13, SIUSLAW 2: The Pirates picked up their third straight high-scoring Sky-Em League victory.
“Getting a win on the road is always nice,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. “Even with a few errors, this felt like our cleanest game yet. It really felt like we played together as a team for the first time.”
Kaylin Dea had two doubles and two triples and drove in five runs for the Pirates. Paige Reigard had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, Gracie Peach had a single and triple, two runs and two RBIs.
Cedar Ward had a double, three runs and two RBIs and Paige Macduff and Dahlia Kanui had two runs each.
Jayla Johnson allowed two hits, struck out five and gave up two unearned runs in the circle.
“Jayla pitched another great game for us and Gracie worked hard behind the plate,” Burns said. “I continue to be impressed with our offense and how the girls battle in the box.”
She noted that Ward fouled off 14 pitches in one at-bat, including one that she hit over the fence a few feet left of the foul pole.
“I’m proud of the way she battles in there,” Burns said.
The Pirates were coming off a pair of high-scoring wins over Junction City.
The Pirates hit well in both games.
During the day, Makenna Johnson had seven hits, five runs and three RBIs; Reigard had six hits, six runs and six RBIs; Dea and Peach both had five hits, five runs and five RBIs; and ward had four hits, six runs and three RBIs.
But made a few errors in the second game, Burns said.
“We will focus on cleaning up those mistakes,” she said after that sweep, and the Pirates cut down on the errors against Siuslaw.
“Hopefully, we will carry that momentum into our doubleheader against Cottage Grove on Friday,” Burns said.
BANDON 14, MYRTLE POINT 4: Avery Pounder and Sterling Williams combined to strike out eight in the victory.
Carlee Freitag went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Bandon’s offense. Williams had a hit and three runs and eight of Bandon’s nine starters scored at least once.
TRACK & FIELD
MARSHFIELD MEET: Jonathon Parks, Matthew Allen and Charlie Dea won two events each when Marshfield hosted Junction City, Powers and Camas Valley in a track meet Tuesday.
Parks won the long jump with an impressive leap for a freshman of 20 feet, 8 inches, and also took the 400 (55.27 seconds). He finished second in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, while teammate Trent Summers had a new personal best getting over the bar at 14 feet, 2 inches.
Allen won the shot put (36-3 ¾) and discus (110-8) for the Pirates.
Dea won both the 100 (14.33) and 300 hurdles (54.62) for Marshfield’s girls.
Trinidy Blanton gave Powers its only win of the day with an impressive throw of 119-2 in the javelin.
The best mark of the day came from Junction City’s Anika Thompson, who ran the 3,000 meters in a lifetime best of 9:54.96 that is tops in the state this year by a girl.
BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 282.5, Junction City 177.5, Camas Valley 15, Powers 11.
Shot Put — 1. Matthew Allen, Mar, 36-3 ¾; 2. Cael Church, Mar, 32-9.
Discus — 1. Matthew Allen, Mar, 110-8; 2. Michael Pedrick, Pow, 84-0.
Javelin — 1. Colby Evans, JC, 136-5; 2. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 130-4; 3. Chance Browning, Mar, 107-0.
High Jump — 1. Colby Evans, JC, 5-8; 2. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-6; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-4.
Long Jump — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 20-8; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 18-10; 3. Sam Grayson, Mar, 18-9.
Triple Jump — 1. Gavin Stovall, Mar, 30-0.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-2; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 13-0; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 12-0.
100 — 1. Cael Church, Mar, 12.55; 2. Trent Summers, Mar, 12.74.
200 — 1. Sam Grayson, Mar, 25.08; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 25.14.
400 — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 55.27.
800 — 1. Patrick Staton, JC, 2:33.15; 2. Chris Thomas, Mar, 2:44.08; 3. John Lemmons, Mar, 2:59.98.
1,500 — 1. Logan Bierly, JC, 4:46.10; 2. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 4:52.82; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 5:02.12.
3,000 — 1. Tyler Hart, JC, 9:54.05.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Kenneth Page, Mar, 20.98.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 48.09.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 48.46.
4x400 Relay — 1. Junction City, 3:57.73; 2. Marshfield, 4:00.20.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Junction City 176, Marshfield 171, Powers 37, Camas Valley 29.
Shot Put — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 32-4 ¾; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 32-4 ¼; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 30-0 ¾.
Discus — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 107-7; 2. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 105-5.
Javelin — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Pow, 119-2; 3. Mira Matthews, Mar, 95-1.
High Jump — 1. Ashlyn Long, JC, 4-8; 2. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Jordan McTaggart, JC, 13-11 ¼.
Triple Jump — 1. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 29-4 ½; 2. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 26-9.
Pole Vault — 1. Elaina Deming, JC, 7-6; 2. Lauren Stallard, Pow, 6-2.
100 — 1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 14.33.
200 — 1. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 30.37.
400 — 1. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 1:16.12; 2. Bailey Krantz, Pow, 1:20.23; 3. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 1:20.65.
1,500 — 1. Simran Basi, JC, 6:53.07.
3,000 — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 9:54.96.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 18.03; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 19.94; 3. Aryana Mill, Mar, 20.96.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 54.62; 2. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 1:00.45.
4x100 Relay — 1. Junction City, 57.83.
4x400 Relay — 1. Junction City, 5:04.46; 2. Marshfield, 5:16.23.