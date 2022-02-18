Both Marshfield and North Bend captured the boys and coed team titles in their respective district swim meets on Saturday.
Both schools also qualified a number of swimmers for this week’s state meets in Tualatin, which will be contested in a different format than normal years, one-day competitions with no preliminaries — all races being timed finals.
Marshfield’s boys won the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 4 meet at Cottage Grove backed by two individual wins and two relay victories, along with stellar depth.
The individual wins came from Markus Kliewer in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1 minute and 1.64 seconds and Aaron Hutchins in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.32, just ahead of teammate Jack Waddington (1:07.63).
The breaststroke was the only individual event for both Hutchins and Waddington, who were part of all three relays, which score double at the district and state meet.
Marshfield won the 200 medley relay with the group of Hutchins, Waddington, Kliewer and Trey Kirk, finishing in 1:51.32. The Pirates also won the 400 freestyle relay with the same quartet in 3:37.00.
Kirk was second in both distance races, finishing the 200 freestyle in 1:58.87 and the 500 freestyle in 5:28.25. Kliewer was third in the longer race (5:32.46) and Quinton Kloster third in the shorter one (2:08.71), those swimmer all qualifying for the state meet.
Kloster also qualified in the 100 backstroke, where he finished second in 1:06.10.
Marshfield’s other relay, the 200 freestyle relay with Hutchins, Waddington, Kloster and Trevor Robbins, placed second behind St. Mary’s in 1:40.24 and also qualified for state.
Marshfield had a number of other swimmers finish in the top eight, helping score enough points to easily take the team title.
Robbins was sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:13.21). In the individual medley, Jonas Batdorff was fourth (2:49.39), Ethan Kirchner fifth (2:54.26) and Brennan Sydnes seventh (3:39.62).
The Pirates had four of the top eight in the butterfly, 500 freestyle and backstroke. In addition to Kliewer’s win, Robbins was fourth (1:07.17), Kirchner sixth (1:26.69) and Cole Leep seventh (1:36.07) in the butterfly. In the 500 freestyle, Batdorff was sixth (6:50.83) and Cale Church seventh (8:10.83). In the backstroke, Gabriel Dresser was sixth (1:26.37), Leep seventh (1:29.51) and Brennan eighth (1:43.77).
In addition to the state qualifiers, Church and Batdorff will be relay alternates for the Pirates.
Marshfield’s girls didn’t qualify many swimmers for state, while finishing fifth as a team, but did have enough points to lift the Pirates to the combined team crown.
Marshfield’s only individual state qualifiers were Allison Wright, who was second in the butterfly (1:04.82) and third in the backstroke (1:06.91); and Kally Haynes, who was third in the 500 freestyle (6:05.37) and fourth in the backstroke (1:09.30). Wright and Haynes combined with Isabelle Hale and Nyssa Haynes to qualify for state while finishing third in the medley relay (2:08.79).
Marshfield’s other girls with top-eight finishes were Elizabeth Delgado, who was sixth in the individual medley (2:41.38) and butterfly (1:14.47); and Hale, who was sixth in the breaststroke (1:22.33).
Sara Weatherly will be a relay alternate for the Pirates at state.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE: North Bend won the boys title and finished second for the girls, winning the combined title as well.
The only win for the Bulldogs on the boys side came in the 400 freestyle relay, where the quartet of Trenton Parrott, Henry Hood, Finley Cheal and Mavrick Macalino finished in 3:33.08.
Macalino and Cheal both qualified for state in two individual events. Macalino was third in the 50 freestyle (22.76) and second in the butterfly (53.23). Cheal was third in the butterfly (55.29) and second in the individual medley (2:04.95).
Parrott qualified for state after finishing second in the 500 freestyle (5:32.17).
North Bend also qualified for state in the medley relay, with the quartet of Parrott, Cheal, Macalino and Hood finishing second in 1:49.10.
North Bend won the team title with its depth. Other top-eight finishes included Beau Parrott finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:34.59), Ian Wakeling finishing fifth (2:31.52) and Hood sixth (2:32.58) in the individual medley, Wakeling finishing seventh in the butterfly (1:05.87), Hood finishing seventh in the 100 freestyle (55.98), Madden Robertson finishing third (5:57.46) and Brody Wilson seventh (6:30.76) in the 500 freestyle, Parrott finishing fifth (1:08.55) and Robertson sixth (1:11.34) in the backstroke, and the 200 freestyle relay finishing fourth in 1:48.15.
Wakeling, Robertson and Julian Hernandez will be relay alternates at state.
North Bend’s girls had two individual state qualifiers, including their only district champion, Rebecca Witharm, who won the 500 freestyle (5:39.42). Witharm also qualified for state in the 200 freestyle, where she was second in 2:05.32.
Gillian Baxter qualified for state in the breaststroke, where her fifth-place time of 1:16.52 was one of the 12 best among the four district meets.
North Bend also advanced two girls relays to state. The group of Abby Woodruff, Baxter, Witharm and Emma Slade was fifth in the medley relay (2:06.13) while the quartet of Slade, Morgan Hoefs, Baxter and Witharm was third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.89).
The Bulldogs had four of the top eight in the individual medley, with Baxter taking fourth (2:33.59), Emma Slade fifth (2:41.45), Woodruff sixth (2:43.62) and Brynn Buskerud eighth (2:44.89). They also had four of the top eight in the 500 freestyle, with Hoefs second behind Witharm (5:57.56), Adrianna Delph sixth (6:24.60) and Maryam Qadir eighth (6:42.79).
Other top-eight finishers for North Bend’s girls included Hoefs taking sixth (2:16.51) and Sara Slade seventh (2:17.85) in the 200 freestyle, Woodruff taking eighth in the backstroke (1:13.27) and Sara Slade taking seventh in the breaststroke (1:23.37). North Bend was third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.70).
Relay alternates at state for the Bulldogs include Hoefs, Sara Slade, Buskerud and Kendra Reed.
The Class 5A state meet is Friday night at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Class 4A-3A-2A-1A meet is Saturday, starting at 4:45 p.m. The Class 6A meet is Saturday morning, with the first event at 10 a.m.