Marshfield’s girls basketball team lost a chance to be the top seed for the Sky-Em League for the Class 4A playoffs when the Pirates fell to Marist Catholic 46-28 in a league seeding game at Siuslaw High School in Florence on Tuesday.
Marshfield and Marist Catholic had tied for the league title, each with 7-1 league records.
Even with the loss, Marshfield was likely to host a first-round game in the Class 4A playoffs and not have to go through the play-in round. The Spartans avoided the play-in round with the victory.
Marshfield was still No. 4 in the rankings Tuesday night and also fourth in the final coaches poll. Baker, which suffered its lone Class 4A loss to Marshfield, was No. 1 in both the power rankings and poll.
Marshfield will face No. 3 Astoria at 2 p.m. on Saturday at North Eugene High School in a warm-up game for the playoffs. That game won’t impact the rankings, which froze Tuesday night.
The Pirates will host a play-in round winner on Friday, March 3, during the Class 3A state tournament, for a spot in the Class 4A tournament at Forest Grove.
North Bend seized a spot in the Class 4A play-in round by taking a pair of must-win games after the Bulldogs, Marshfield and Cottage Grove all tied for third in the Sky-Em League.
North Bend missed a chance to wrap up third place Friday when Marshfield overcame a seven-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Bulldogs 54-43.
A night later in Coquille, North Bend beat the Pirates 54-43 in the first of the games to determine the No. 3 seed.
“With a few adjustments from the night before, the Bulldogs found a way to win,” North Bend coach Jasper Sawyer said.
Then on Monday North Bend beat Cottage Grove 50-45 in a game at Douglas High School in Winston, holding off a fourth-quarter rally by the Lions.
That gave North Bend the league’s No. 3 seed and a guaranteed spot in the play-in round.
Marshfield also will be in the play-in round, since the Pirates finished high enough in the final rankings for a spot.
Both will have road games, needing wins to advance to the 16-team playoffs for a spot in the tournament in Forest Grove.
Matchups had not been announced by Tuesday night.