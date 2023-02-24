Marshfield’s girls basketball team lost a chance to be the top seed for the Sky-Em League for the Class 4A playoffs when the Pirates fell to Marist Catholic 46-28 in a league seeding game at Siuslaw High School in Florence on Tuesday.

Marshfield and Marist Catholic had tied for the league title, each with 7-1 league records.



