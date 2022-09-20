The past two times the Prefontaine Memorial Run was held, Manuel Finley finished second.
On Saturday, the runner from Seattle finally broke through to win the title in the 10-kilometer run held now 41 times in memory of famed Marshfield runner Steve Prefontaine.
The race was canceled the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s run was just over 50 years after Pre, the famed Marshfield graduate, placed fourth in the 5,000 meters at the 1972 Olympics, and Finley looked the part with a Prefontaine-like mustache and similar hairdo. He won in Prefontaine fashion, too.
Finley easily won the challenging race over one of Pre’s favorite training routes, finishing in 34 minutes and 31 seconds. He was more than a minute ahead of runner-up Tyler Goens of Grants Pass, who finished in 35:38.
Finley, who formerly lived in Portland, had finished second behind Klamath Falls youth Benjamin Blake in 2018, when he ran a time of 35:57. He was faster in 2019, when he finished in 33:28, but he couldn’t keep up with another former Marshfield standout, Jared Bassett, who won in 32:42.
Colton Cross of Redmond was third in 37:04, followed by the first South Coast runner, Karl Smith of Coquille, who was timed in 37:28. Martino Flint of Portland rounded out the top five in 37:50. Coquille runner Josh Goudelock was ninth (40:02) and Brian Phan of Coos Bay was 12th (40:43). Noah Brown, a 13-year-old from Bandon, was 16th overall (43:02). Justin Surprise of North Bend was 20th (43:59).
Paul Danowski of Coos Bay was 24th (44:31) and Amarissa Wooden of Coos Bay, the president of the South Coast Running Club, was 25th (44:34). Lawrence Cheal of North Bend finished 28th (44:58).
Wooden was the fourth woman across the finish line.
Nicole Goens of Rogue River was first among the females and 10th overall in 40:31. Marisa Cortright of Salem was 19th (43:32) and Jennifer Fedorov of Florence 22nd (44:20).
Among other South Coast women, Heidi Fegles of North Bend was sixth (47:28), 14-year-old Riley Mullanix of Coos Bay was ninth (49:00), Kat Anderson of Coos Bay was 11th (49:07), Ellen Kramer of Coos Bay was 13th (49:50), Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay 14th (50:08), Emily Reinig of Coos Bay 15th (51:15), Carol Aron of North Bend 17th (51:50), Leah Rector of North Bend 18th (51:53), Tyana Plinski of Coos Bay 22nd (52:49), Jessica Hall of Coos Bay 24th (53:22), Jenna Beh of Coos Bay 25th (53:48), Shayonna Tripp of Coos Bay 26th (53:57) and Brooklyn Perry of North Bend 27th (54:05).
There were 208 male and 201 female runners who completed the event.
The top three in each age group will be listed in the Friday edition of The World.