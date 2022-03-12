COOS BAY — When Madras won the third-place trophy at the Class 4A girls state tournament Saturday it was a win for more than just the White Buffaloes.
“It means a lot for our school and for Native Americans,” said Rylan Davis.
Nearly all the members of the squad are Native American.
And none of them are particularly tall.
But Madras made up for the lack of size with speed and efficiency to beat Hidden Valley 48-41 in the trophy game at Marshfield High School.
“I’m just happy,” Davis said. “It’s very exciting for us.
“I think we did really good. Even if we weren’t in the running for the championship, we played with heart.”
The White Buffaloes lost in the semifinals to league rival Corbett on Friday night, after playing overtime in their quarterfinal win over Cascade on Thursday. Still, they found the energy to come back strong Saturday afternoon.
“I think a lot of us were tired,” Davis said. “I’m glad we were able to play through it and keep our spirits up.”
“We just left it all on the court,” added Sasha Esquiro. “We just gave it our all and fought through it.”
The contest was close most of the way, with Hidden Valley up one after the first quarter and at halftime.
Madras finally got the lead for good by finishing the third quarter on a 7-0 run that included a jumper by Maija Poland, a 3-pointer by Shantelle Henry and a layup by Henry off a nifty pass by Davis.
The latter basket was typical of the White Buffaloes, moving well without the ball to make up for their lack of height.
Davis finished with five assists and Madras had 12 on 17 made baskets.
“We have no height,” Davis said. “We have to learn to play with our speed and our defense.”
The White Buffaloes made five 3-pointers, including two each by Kalise Holliday and Lily Libokmeto.
Holliday had a team-best 12 points and Libokmeto and Esquiro scored 10 each.
Teryn Powers had 10 points or Hidden Valley and Sana Noga added nine, all on 3-pointers. Skylar Willey added eight points and nine rebounds.
The Mustangs won the Class 4A showcase event last fall, then had a growing period under new coach Reyes Aguilera. They even lost all three games during Marshfield’s holiday tournament in December before finding their stride and finishing the season strong.
But in the third-place game, Madras was able to get separation and stay in front in the final quarter.
“We were keeping calm and taking care of the ball,” Esquiro said, adding that’s something Madras didn’t do well in the loss to Corbett.
“We went from eight turnovers (against Cascade) to 27 (against Corbett),” she said.
On Saturday, they had 13 turnovers and forced 19.
The final result sparked a long celebration that included a huge cheer from the players when they received their trophy, followed by many team photos, some with family members.
“It felt nice (to win),” Esquiro said.