NORTH BEND — On the eve of the Class 4A state tournament, Lily Libokmeto of Madras put on a shooting show in the 3-point shootout, winning an epic tiebreaker to take the girls title for the White Buffaloes and then earning bragging rights by beating one of the top boys shooters.
On Thursday, the White Buffaloes, and the other 15 boys and girls teams in the event, hope to take home bigger prizes as the state tournament kicks into gear at Marshfield and North Bend high schools.
The 3-point shootout has been a mainstay of the Class 3A tournament for more than a decade. The Class 4A event is in the Bay Area this year after Forest Grove High School asked not to host it this winter.
But the shooters in the bigger classification put on an epic event unlike any the smaller classification has had.
That was because of a unique three-way tie between the teams from Madras, Philomath and Corbett, each duo combining for 16 makes in their one minute of shooting.
That prompted event officials to come up with a different style of tiebreaker. The result, a sudden death shoot-off.
One shooter from each team had one shot to stay alive for her squad. Corbett missed but both Libokmeto and Philomath’s Sage Kramer swished theirs.
That started a shootout that lasted 12 rounds. Both missed three in a row, then alternated making and missing in rounds 5, 7, 9 and 11. By that point, the two girls were shooting at the same time, rather than taking turns, and in the 12th round, Libokmeto swished her shot and Kramer was off the mark.
The final make drew a huge cheer from the players from all the other teams, who were as excited about the proceedings as the individuals were.
Libokmeto said she was confident in the final shot.
“I knew I was going to make that shot,” she said.
Libokmeto’s teammate in the shootout, Sasha Esquiro, said it was an easy choice for who would shoot in the tiebreaker.
“She was on,” Esquiro said. “It was her.”
During the original minute of shooting, Libokmeto made nine shots, second best behind Kramer among the girls. Kramer sank 10 3-pointers.
Libokmeto said it was a fun experience.
“It’s not every day I get to do that,” she said.
Before the girls, the Baker pair of Isaiah Jones and Paul Hobson set a tough standard as the first pair of boys shooting for the evening, combining for 30 makes — 18 by Jones.
“It felt good,” Hobson said. “We were having fun.”
They didn’t even know about the event until the bus ride to the players dinner, when their teammates picked Jones, a freshman, and the sophomore Hobson to shoot for them.
Unlike the girls, there wasn’t a tie, with nobody able to match the Baker duo.
Hometown squad Marshfield came closest, with both Mason Ainsworth and Pierce Davidson making 14 shots for a total of 28. Seaside’s Carson Kawasoe and Ever Sibony also came close with 27, 16 by Sibony.
They said they weren’t worried about how well they did.
“It’s just fun to shoot,” Jones said.
After the team winners were decided, Jones went against Libokmeto for bragging rights and the Madras senior, who had momentum, beat the Baker freshman, 13 makes to 11.
“I didn’t expect to beat him,” she said. “My concentration was just making shots.”
Jones said there was no shame losing to Libokmeto.
“She shot good,” he said.
The actual tournament starts Thursday afternoon.
The boys are at North Bend with the quarterfinals of Baker vs. Junction City at 2 p.m., Philomath against Seaside at 4 p.m., Stayton against Cascade at 7 p.m. and Marshfield and Banks at 8:45.
The girls quarterfinals at Marshfield are Mazama against Philomath at 2 p.m., Hidden Valley against Marist Catholic at 3:45, Corbett and Baker at 7 p.m. and Madras vs. Cascade at 9 p.m.
The Baker boys, who start three freshmen, will be underdogs against top-seed Junction City, but they are excited to be in contention.
“I’m very excited,” Hobson said. “We came to win.”
3-Point shootout results
GIRLS
Madras 16 (Sasha Esquiro 7, Lily Libokmeto 9)
Madras wins tiebreaker
Philomath 16 (Reagan Larson 6, Sage Kramer 10)
Corbett 16 (Ella Holwege 8, Allyson Schimel 8)
Hidden Valley 11 (Morgan Tiffin 6, Jia Bents 5)
Baker 10 (Jozie Ramos 5, Macey Moore 5)
Mazama 9 (Isabella Heaton 5 Ashlyn Lueker 4)
BOYS
Baker 30 (Paul Hobson 12, Isaiah Jones 18)
Marshfield 28 (Mason Ainsworth 14, Pierce Davidson 14)
Seaside 27 (Carson Kawasoe 11, Ever Sibony 16)
Stayton 22 (Gabriel Wiggington 12, Jacob Axmaker 10)
Philomath 19 (Caleb Beardsley 14, Cole Matthews 5)
Banks 17 (Caden Petersen 9, Ben Mayo 8)
Junction City 14 (Nick Harter 5, Isaac Bodely 9)
Bragging Rights shootoff
Lily Libokmeto, Madras, 13
Isaiah Jones, Baker, 11