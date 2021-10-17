The South Coast lost one of its most familiar faces — and voices — when David Walker died after a long illness.
David was known throughout the Willamette Valley and South Coast for his role on TV news with KVAL and its sister station, KCBY.
Tributes poured in for David on social media this week from members of the community who grew to respect him for all his work in local and regional TV.
But he started in radio. And that was his real love, close friend Ron Nance said.
“David actually preferred radio,” Nance said. “He loved playing records. He loved doing sports on the radio.”
Many people likely will remember David from his time on TV. I will remember him from sports, first as the voice of the North Bend Bulldogs and later for calling state basketball tournaments for the Oregon School Activities Association.
David came down to the Bay Area a number of times from Eugene, taking a few days off from the TV news gig to broadcast Class 3A tournament games.
One thing that jumped out to me about David was his handwriting. He always kept his own scorebook during tournament games and his writing looked like it could have been done by a typewriter.
I always tried to sit near David when I was covering games he was calling for OSAA, just to listen to him describe the action. He was always thorough, both in the game description and his research about the teams involved, and always excited for both teams.
“He was always professional,” said Matt Jarvis, who also calls tournament games for OSAA as well as his work broadcasting for Marshfield, and knew David from those experiences.
Nance figures he called dozens of tournament games with David.
“David absolutely loved doing play-by-play on the radio,” Nance said. “He would be the first to tell you, he doesn’t know how to do color. He loves doing play-by-play.”
Radio was in David’s blood from the start — he followed his dad into the industry.
Some 45 years ago, Nance joined the staff at KBBR in North Bend.
“David was already there,” Nance said.
Their time as coworkers started their friendship.
David maintained his on-air role at KBBR even after starting work for KCBY’s news team.
“David did the early morning show at KBBR and then he went over and did KCBY,” Nance said. “He did that for years.”
David actually owned KBBR for a number of years. When he sold the station, Nance left KBBR and started Marshfield’s radio station, KMHS, with David’s brother Steve.
A few years later, David was called to Eugene to work for KVAL.
But Nance and David kept their close friendship, getting together whenever they could for a visit during tournaments or when Nance was in Eugene or David visited the Bay Area.
Nance will treasure their last visit. He recently went to Montana to visit a daughter and stayed with David both on the way to and from Montana.
I flew home on a Saturday night and David and I sat side-by-side watching the Oregon football game,” Nance said. “That, for me, is going to be special.”
My last memory will be judging pies with David at the Coos County Fair during the summer. We judged together for years and years — he even got legendary Portland Trail Blazers announcer Bill Schonely to join us one year.
This year, he was the same as all the others — friendly as could be, and engaging — interested in how life was going for me and our other colleagues on the panel.
That’s not a surprise to Nance.
“One of the interesting things about David is he is absolutely 100 percent the same on TV or the radio as he is in real life,” Nance said. “The one thing about him through all the years we’ve been together, he is just genuine.
“He is just one in a million.”
I got to know David pretty well, enough to know he was born in Myrtle Point, but graduated from Marshfield. But I realized I never had talked to him about his high school experience.
So I was somewhat surprised when Nance told me David wasn’t an athlete.
“He had zero athleticism,” Nance said. “He just liked doing the radio. He loved doing play-by-play.”
OSAA Sports Information Director Steve Walker, no relation to David, summed things up after hearing of David’s death.
“What a loss for all,” he said. “Best of dudes.”