Reedsport’s wrestling team finished second to Class 6A Grants Pass in the annual Alsea Bay Classic wrestling tournament at Waldport on Saturday.
Grants Pass had 239 points and Reedsport 172.5 in the 13-team tournament.
Reedsport had three champions.
Christian Solomon won the 120-pound bracket for the Brave, pinning South Albany’s Logan Bond in the championship match.
Eli Carson was the champion at 132 pounds, pinning Jefferson’s Dalton Keifer for the title.
Nick Glover took the title at 170, beating South Albany’s Nicholas Bohanan in the title bout.
Aaron Solomon was second for Reedsport in the 106-pound bracket, losing to Houston Miner of Grants Pass in the championship match. Dennis Magee was second at 145, losing to Toledo’s Kyle Hayner in the championship match. And Kahnor Pickett was second at 285 pounds, recording two pins to reach the championship match, where he lost to Logan Burden of Grants Pass.
Third-place finishers for the Brave included Kyren Johnson (106), who won three straight consolation matches by pin after losing to teammate Jose Martinez in the quarterfinals (Martinez ultimately finished sixth); and Adam Solomon, who lost in the semifinals and then won both his consolation bouts by pin at 113.
River Lichte was sixth at 152 pounds.
Reedsport’s girls were third behind Grants Pass and Philomath.
Yesenia Velazquez won the 120-pound bracket with three pins and Dvinity Farris won the 125/135-pound bracket with five pins. Emily Brown was fourth in the bracket with Farris, recording two pins among her five matches.
SUTHERLIN INVITATIONAL: Siuslaw was eighth, North Bend ninth and Coquille 11th in the 16-team tournament at Sutherlin on Saturday. Dayton won the event.
Liam Buskerud was fourth at 138 pounds, Cutter Woodworth fourth at 195 and Divenson Willis fourth at 220 pounds for North Bend. Gabriel Johnston was fifth at 132.
Brayden Clayburn finished second at 160 pounds for Coquille, losing an 11-7 decision to Pleasant Hill’s Asher Ruchti in the championship match. Sage Garrington was sixth at 138 pounds for the Red Devils.
For Siuslaw, Elijah LaCosse was second at 132 pounds, Ryan Jennings was fourth at 152, Riley Jennings fourth at 170, Christian Newlan sixth at 182 and Matthew Horrillo third at 285.