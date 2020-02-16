Coquille had three champions and the Red Devils placed fourth in the Class 2A-1A district wrestling tournament at North Lake High School.
Tony Florez (120 pounds), Brayden Clayburn (182) and Tom Riley (220) all won their weight classes for Coquille. Ethan Elmer also qualified for state by placing second at 145 pounds.
Rogue River won the title with 219.5 points. North Lake was second (125), Lakeview third (116.5) and Coquille fourth (114). Gold Beach was sixth (90) and Myrtle Point 10th (58).
Myrtle Point’s Bailey Thompson placed second at 113 pounds. The Bobcats could get one other qualifier for state if Caleb Brickey, who placed third at 182, is one of three at-large selections for the weight class from among the four districts.
Gold Beach had one champion, Landen Timeus at 138 pounds. Darren Bright was second at 182, pinned by Clayburn in the championship match.
Dylan Edwards was third at 132 pounds for Gold Beach.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 2: Reedsport had two champions and six qualifiers for the upcoming state tournament.
Central Linn scored 264 points to take the team title. Reedsport was fourth in 158.5, also trailing Oakland (172) and host Glide (169).
Reedsport’s champions were Aaron Solomon at 106 pounds and Eli Carson at 120.
Solomon beat teammate Jose Martinez 2-1 in the championship bout at 106. Reedsport’s other runners-up were Christian Solomon (126 pounds), River Lichte (152) and Miguel Velazquez (170).
Reedsport has high hopes that Adam Solomon, who was third at 120 pounds, will be an at-large selection for the state tournament.