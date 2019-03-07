FOREST GROVE — Woodburn routed Marshfield’s boys 55-30 in the quarterfinals at the Class 4A state tournament Thursday at Pacific University, sending the Pirates into an elimination game against a familiar foe Friday morning.
RJ Veliz had 22 points and the Bulldogs were better in all phases of the game, outscoring the Pirates 18-3 in the first quarter and never looking back.
Woodburn shot nearly 50 percent (19-for-39) while the Pirates were just 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from the floor. The Bulldogs also forced 18 turnovers, while giving up just eight, and had a 31-20 rebounding edge.
Grant Woolsey led Marshfield with 13 points, but none of his teammates had more than six.
Woodburn faces top-ranked Banks in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon at Forest Grove High School. Marshfield, meanwhile, has a 9 a.m. consolation game against Sky-Em League foe Marist Catholic, which shared the league title with the Pirates. Marshfield won two of the three meetings this season, including the seeding tiebreaker game 50-31 back on Feb. 19 at Florence.