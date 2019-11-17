Woodburn and Catlin Gabel swept the soccer titles in their respective divisions as the Oregon School Activities Association championship matches were held at Hillsboro Stadium and Liberty High School on Saturday.
CLASS 6A GIRLS: Jesuit won its third straight title by blanking Mountainside 3-0. Callan Harrington had two goals and assisted on a goal by Taylor Krueger as the Crusaders denied the Mavericks, a third-year school, their first state title in any sport. Jesuit finished the year 19-0-1 and beat Mountainside for the second time this season.
CLASS 5A GIRLS: Crescent Valley beat Wilsonville on penalty kicks 4-3 after the teams were scoreless through regulation and overtime. The Raiders got makes by Jada Foster, Megan Brunelle, Nicole Huang and Kendall Taylor and won when Wilsonville had two misses.
CLASS 4A GIRLS: Woodburn completed its Cinderella run to the title by beating Marist Catholic 1-0 in the championship match on a first-half goal by Yahaira Rodriguez. The Bulldogs entered the playoffs as the No. 9 seed before winning road matches against Valley Catholic (1-0), top-ranked Gladstone (2-0) and North Marion (3-1).
CLASS 3A-2A-1A GIRLS: Catlin Gabel beat rival Oregon Episcopal 2-1 for the title, overcoming a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals by Claire Williams, the second on an assist by Caroline Cook 12 minutes into the second half. Catlin Gabel won its first title since 2010 and snapped the Anteaters’ run of five straight crowns. The last four years, OES beat Catlin Gabel in the championship match.
You have free articles remaining.
CLASS 6A BOYS: Franklin became perhaps one of the most unlikely champions in state history when the Lightning beat Summit 2-1 in overtime to complete a run that included four straight wins by one goal, the first three coming on the road. Four of the team’s five playoff wins came in overtime. Andrew Reed scored the winning goal three minutes into overtime after Summit’s Ale Grignon forced the extra session with a goal in the 72nd minute. Franklin was seeded 14th and Summit seeded eighth in the 32-team bracket.
CLASS 5A BOYS: La Salle Prep beat Wilsonville 2-1 for the title. Michael Harris scored both goals as the Falcons finished the season 17-0-1. Wilsonville avoided the shutout to its league rival on a goal by Joseph Friedman in the final seconds.
CLASS 4A BOYS: Woodburn completed a sweep of the title and added another crown to its impressive collection beating Stayton 1-0 on a first-half goal by Rodolfo Campuzano, assisted by Ricardo Chacon. The Bulldogs now have won four straight years between Class 5A and Class 4A and avenged two regular-season losses to the Eagles.
CLASS 3A-2A-1A BOYS: Catlin Gabel completed a sweep of the titles with a 3-1 win over Oregon Episcopal. Felipe Rueda scored the first and third goals for the Eagles and assisted on the second, by Spud Ward. The title was the second in a row for the Eagles, who also beat OES in last year’s championship game. Catlin Gabel also was the only team in any division in Oregon to go unbeaten and untied during the year, finishing a perfect 19-0.
For more extensive recaps from championship Saturday, visit the OSAAtoday section at www.osaa.org.