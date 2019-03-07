FOREST GROVE —Marshfield’s boys basketball team had an all-too familiar result in the quarterfinals at the Class 4A state tournament at Pacific University on Thursday.
Woodburn thoroughly outplayed the Pirates, sending Marshfield into the consolation bracket for the fourth straight time with a 55-30 win that was every bit as one-sided as the score suggests.
After Marshfield’s Grant Webster scored on the opening possession, the Bulldogs finished the first quarter on an 18-1 run and never looked back.
Woodburn meets top-ranked Banks in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday while Marshfield faces a 9 a.m. consolation game against Sky-Em League foe Marist Catholic at Forest Grove High School.
Every time the Pirates started to gain momentum, like when Chase Howerton and Grant Woolsey hit 3-pointers to open the second quarter and pull the Pirates back within 20-9, the Bulldogs responded. They finished the second quarter on a 9-2 run and led by at least 14 the entire second half and as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.
“We were just out of sync,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said.
The Pirates have been battling the flu bug and had a different practice schedule last week with the Class 3A state tournament in town.
Even if Marshfield had played well, though, the Pirates might not have been able to keep up.
“I think start to finish, we pretty much played flawlessly,” said RJ Veliz, who led the Bulldogs with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor and 6-for-9 from the line.
It was night-and-day different from when the Bulldogs and Pirates met at Southwestern Oregon Community College back on Jan. 12, a 58-45 Marshfield win.
“We shot 18 percent (that game),” Veliz said. “We couldn’t buy a bucket.”
That wasn’t the case Thursday, when Woodburn followed Webster’s opening bucket with a 3-pointer by Trevor Karsseboom, the first of three he hit, and a three-point play by Tyson Doman. After Jordy Miles hit a free throw for Marshfield, Veliz hit a jumper, Diego Torres had a 3-pointer, Veliz scored on a jumper and hit two free throws and Karsseboom hit another 3-pointer.
Marshfield was down 18-3 through eight minutes and could never sustain momentum.
“It was a rough one,” said Woolsey, who hit three 3-pointers and led the Pirates with 13 points on the day.
He pointed out that the Bulldogs played with more energy.
Woodburn also flawlessly executed its game plan of stopping Marshfield’s inside game.
“Our game plan is to go inside out,” Woolsey said. “They shut it down, so we had to resort to other things.”
In the first half, Marshfield took nine 3-pointers — three more shots than it had inside the arc.
That disparity grew in the second half and for the game, the Pirates attempted 25 3-pointers and just 10 from inside the arc. If they had made more of the treys, it would have helped, but the Pirates connected on just five of them.
“I credit our bigs,” Veliz said. “Our bigs outphysicaled them and outplayed them.”
Woodburn finished with a 31-20 rebounding advantage and also had more offensive rebounds (6-5). Veliz had a game-high eight boards. Marshfield’s leader was Jody Miles with four.
Woodburn’s defensive intensity also led to 15 Marshfield turnovers, to just eight by the Bulldogs.
Karsseboom finished with 11 points for Woodburn and EJ Barajas had seven.
Miles had six points and Dom Montiel added five late, when the game was well out of reach for Marshfield.
The Pirates were left hoping to bounce back against Marist Catholic, the team that shared the league title with the Pirates and had been, until Thursday, the only Class 4A squad to top Marshfield this year.
Marist Catholic, which fell 51-38 to Banks on Thursday, split the two regular-season matchups with the Pirates before Marshfield won the seeding tiebreaker game 50-31 at Siuslaw High School.
Woolsey said the Pirates still have a lot to play for Friday.
“We can get another fourth-place trophy,” he said, adding that Marshfield also can provide more experience for the five underclassmen who made the trip.
They clearly will have to play better.
“We’ve got to focus on the game and executing really well,” Woolsey said. “If you execute in the state tournament, you win games.”
The five senior starters will be called on to lead the way and extend their careers by another day.
“It’s definitely on us seniors to bring the energy and make sure we set the tone by playing hard,” Woolsey said.
BANKS 51, MARIST CATHOLIC 38: Blake Gobel had 16 points and nine rebounds and the top-ranked Braves built a 13-point halftime lead and held off a fourth-quarter Marist comeback.
Jacob Slifka added 13 points and seven rebounds and the Braves pulled away late after the Spartans had cut the lead to three points twice early in the fourth.
JJ Anderson had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Max Whittaker added nine points for Marist Catholic.
STAYTON 57, HENLEY 53: The Eagles scored the last six points to beat the Hornets after Henley had battled back from a double-digit deficit.
Riley Nichol and Kaleb Anundi both scored 23 points and they combined for 21 rebounds for the Eagles, who face Seaside in the semifinals.
Andrew Reynolds had 19 points for Henley, which will try to bounce back in the consolation bracket against North Marion.
SEASIDE 75, NORTH MARION 50: The two-time defending champion Seagulls dominated the Huskies to advance to the semifinals.
Ryan Hague had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Chase Januik added 16 points for Seaside, which led by 11 at halftime and pulled away.
Sergio Jimenez had 14 points and Jared Hauser 11 for North Marion.