Marshfield graduate Travis Wittlake placed fourth in his first NCAA championships for Oklahoma State University on Saturday.
Wittlake redshirted in his first year for Oklahoma State and then won the Big-12 championship last winter before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wittlake was the No. 10 seed at 165 pounds. He opened with an 8-1 decision over Dan Brunagel of Illinois before losing a 4-3 match to Ethan Smith of Ohio State.
But the Myrtle Point native won four straight elimination matches to reach the placing rounds, beating Jake Tucker of Michigan State 10-2, topping Izzak Olenyik of Northern Illinois 7-3, winning by forfeit over Mehki Lewis of Virginia Tech and topping Cameron Amine of Michigan 4-1.
Wittlake then avenged the loss to Smith, winning 7-4, before dropping a 4-3 match in the third-place bout to Keegan O’Toole of Missouri.