Ready or not, the winter sports season starts this week in Oregon.
The first day teams can compete against other schools in basketball, wrestling and swimming is Wednesday and a number of South Coast teams will see their first action by this weekend.
On Wednesday, Myrtle Point hosts Glide, Pacific travels to Gold Beach, Bandon is on the road at Days Creek and Siuslaw visits Mapleton for boys and girls basketball.
North Bend gets into the act Thursday with its boys and girls basketball teams traveling to Cottage Grove.
For Marshfield, the first action comes Friday for the defending state champion girls basketball team, when it hosts Newport. Both Marshfield’s girls and boys host traditional Class 3A power Salem Academy on Saturday.
Reedsport also begins its season Friday, with the Brave traveling to Oakland.
Coquille sees its first action as a Class 2A basketball program Friday and Saturday when the Red Devils travel to the Beau Classic in Salem, against host Western Christian, formerly known as Western Mennonite. Last winter, Western Mennonite’s boys were Class 2A runners-up.
Marshfield and North Bend both travel to Cascade High School for the Perry Burlison Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday, while Reedsport is at Glide’s Willie Wilkinson Memorial the same day. Coquille opens the wrestling season a day earlier at the Devon Dawson Classic in Harrisburg.
Marshfield and North Bend also both have intersquad swim meets this week, with North Bend’s on Wednesday at North Bend Municipal Pool and Marshfield’s on Friday at Mingus Park Pool.
North Bend will hold its annual Meet the Bulldogs for winter tonight at 6 p.m. The event, which includes the introduction of all the high school’s winter sports teams, is free.
Basketball polls
Marshfield’s girls were a unanimous No. 1 for Class 4A in basketball as the Pirates aim to defend their state title with nearly every player returning.
Marshfield’s boys were No. 2, behind unanimous top pick Seaside, which is two-time defending champion. The Pirates host the Seagulls on Dec. 7.
Coquille girls debut at No. 4 for Class 2A, while the boys are part of a three-way tie for No. 6.
Pacific, the defending Class 1A boys champion, starts the season ranked No. 8.