COOS BAY — Collen Winebarger won the featured race at Coos Bay Speedway during the Wild West Modified Shootout on Sunday, dominating from the start in a main event that did not include any caution flags.
Winebarger won for the second straight day in the eight-races-in-nine-days shootout.
The event drew 28 cars from several western states and Canada as well as local drivers competing in their regular divisions on the oval dirt track at the speedway.
Winebarger, from Corbett (near Portland) ended up lapping 12 of the 20 cars in the 35-lap race.
He also had won Saturday at Southern Oregon Speedway in White City, making him the first driver since Kellen Chadwick in 2016 to win two straight races in the series.
Chadwick, who is from Oakley, Calif., was second in the race. He was followed by Travis Peery of Williston, N.D.; Bricen James of Albany; and Grey Ferrando of Stayton.
Danny Lauer of Nipomo, Calif., and John Campbos of Keizer, near Salem, won the two B main events. Eston Whisler, a 16-year-old from Otis, won the last chance qualifying as well as one of the four heat races — with Chadwick, Winebarger and Ferrando. The second round of heat races were won by James, Peery, Matthew Drager of Albany and Jerry Schram of Vancouver, Wash.
Cottage Grove Speedway hosted the fourth day of the shootout on Monday and was scheduled for the fifth day as well. The drivers then head to Sunset Speedway Park in Banks on Wednesday and have a travel day before back-to-back dates at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon to finish the week.
Tom Elam of Powers was eighth in one of the B features and fourth in the last chance qualifier.
On the rare Sunday afternoon date after racing on Saturday, there were limited numbers of local drivers for the regular divisions.
Sam Talon won for Mini Outlaws and Ray Marshall topped Steven Parker for Hornets.
On Saturday, the speedway drew good fields for Ladies Night.
Lawrence VanHoof of North Bend won the main event for winged sprints, ahead of Donovan Prather of Grass Valley, Calif. Austin Sause of Coos Bay won the trophy dash and heat race.
In the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Brody Montgomery of Bandon beat Preston Luckman of Coos Bay to the finish in the featured event after both won heat races. Wayne Butler of Bandon won the trophy dash.
Braden Fugate of Bandon won the Sportsman Late Models division ahead of Mike Taylor of Reedsport. Taylor won the heat race and Ryan Baker of Coquille won the trophy dash.
Jeff Krossman of Coos Bay won the trophy dash and main event for Street Stocks, while Leroy Rockwell of Florence won the heat race. In Mini Outlaws, Sam Talon of Coquille won the main event after Rob Lauver of North Bend won both the heat race and trophy dash, but was unable to finish the main event.
In the popular Hornets division, Payton Reigard of North Bend won the main event. Reigard and Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point won the heat races. Alyssa Johnson of Coquille won the trophy dash.
The oval track will back in action this coming Saturday, June 29, when the Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars will make an appearance at the speedway as part of a lucky rides for kids night.
Drivers will be competing in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets divisions.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.