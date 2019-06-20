COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway will host a rare Sunday afternoon race date on the dirt oval as the IMCA Wild West Modified Shootout makes a stop at the speedway as part of its eight-races-in-nine-days trip through Northern California and Oregon.
The speedway also will host a regular race night Saturday night, giving local drivers back-to-back days of competition. Saturday’s event is Ladies Night, meaning free admission for all women.
The racing starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and is one of the few chances local fans get to see modifieds race at the speedway since they are not part of the regular racing lineup.
Three different drivers have picked up their first, and so far only wins in the Wild West Modified Shootout at Coos Bay Speedway, including Grey Ferrando last year. Braedon Hand (2011) and Brad Martin (2015) also got their only wins at Coos Bay.
The gates open at noon on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, active military and students 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under get in free.
In addition to the modifieds, Sunday’s lineup will include the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets.
Coos Bay is the third stop for the shootout, which starts Friday at Siskiyou Motor Speedway in Yreka, Calif., followed by racing Saturday at Southern Oregon Speedway in White City. Cottage Grove Speedway hosts the series both Monday and Tuesday and the drivers will be at Sunset Speedway Park in Banks on Wednesday.
After a day off, the final two days of the series are both at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon.
Saturday’s Ladies Night at the speedway features racing in the Super Late Models, Winged Sprints, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. Admission, other than for ladies, is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under.
On Friday, the speedway will host a Midnight Street Drags night from 8 p.m. to midnight with drivers able to race on the one-eighth mile drag strip.
Gates open at 6 p.m. The cost for drivers is $20 and for spectators $5.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.