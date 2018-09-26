The Class 2A Special District 4, known in other sports as the Sunset Conference, is wide open in football.
Through four non-league games, four of the five teams are 2-2 with no favorite in sight. Starting this Friday, the fifth of the season, league play begins, with Bandon visiting Coquille and Reedsport visiting Toledo. Gold Beach has its bye in the league schedule, necessitated by the district only having five teams for football (Myrtle Point and Waldport both are playing eight-man this fall), and hosts Lost River on Friday.
The teams expect a battle as they compete the next five weeks for the league's two guaranteed playoff spots — each Class 2A league puts two teams directly into the postseason with the other four spots decided by the power rankings.
“It’s just smash mouth football,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “You just gotta go out there and play physical, hard-nosed football, grind it out until the end to the fourth quarter.”
Defending league champion Gold Beach is building from the beginning.
The Panthers brought back championship coach Kevin Swift after four years of sabbatical, and his job is a difficult one. Of Swift’s nearly 30 players, he estimates 80 percent of them are starting their football careers, meaning they hadn’t played any organized football prior to donning the green and gold of Gold Beach this season — last year's squad featured 14 seniors.
This creates noticeable differences in Gold Beach’s preparation. Basic fundamental drills take up the majority of practice time.
This isn’t bad, Swift noted, just the way things are at the time. And though Friday nights have been a struggle, Swift is enjoying his time with the team.
“With the exception of Friday night, I’m having a blast with these kids,” Swift said. “It’s slow. It’s tedious. But I’m a coach.”
True, Gold Beach’s results haven’t been ideal, with the Panthers still seeking their first win. Swift joked that he wasn’t done any favors by his athletic director but, on the other hand, that’s him, so he can’t be too upset about it.
In the four games have been flashes, although brief, of things to come. Swift moved senior quarterback Brandon Seuser-Smith out to wide receiver to make room for freshman Trenton Storns, who has done nothing but impress while taking over a difficult situation.
The last time Swift started a freshman at quarterback was Jeffery Knox in 2004.
“I was ecstatic with his grasp of the offense after about a week and a half working at it,” Swift said. “This week, his growth has been astronomical. I’m very pleased with that.”
Further north, Bandon prepares for its matchup with former league opponent Coquille, hoping to make up for last season’s result at Spike Leslie Field.
Bandon has been building from a similar spot that Gold Beach is in now: building a foundation with young players while working through struggles.
It appears that the Tigers are starting to work through those struggles, getting contributions from younger and younger players. During a two-score win over Creswell, it was freshmen Reef Berry and recent call-up Cooper Lang who made plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, helping to create that foundation of success from which to build.
“They’re just gaining experience every game, the young guys like that,” Freitag said. “They’ve never even had a JV season. So it’s like, it’s all straight varsity stuff for ‘em. Every week they come into practice hungry because they know they can step up and they play with some of the upperclassmen.”
The Red Devils team Bandon visits, though, is an angry one.
Coquille is riding a two-game losing streak, the most recent coming to the top-ranked Class 3A Amity Warriors in blowout fashion. While joining a new league, the Red Devils are looking for some redemption in the middle of the season.
“For a lot of teams, that could been a nail in a coffin. Close up shop and say we’re done,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “But these guys aren’t saying that. They’re pissed. They want to get after it. They want to prove to people how good they are. We know how good we are, but the state doesn’t know how good we are.”
Coquille has followed the trend of upcoming freshmen.
Ninth-grade defensive back Gunnar Yates was everywhere Friday night, recording seven solo tackles against the Wing-T Warriors to go with as many assists, a couple pass breakups and a blocked point after.
“We have a lot of young guys who are contributing at levels we weren’t anticipating,” Thomason said. “That’s great.”
Further north, Reedsport has rebounded from a low-point loss to Glide to beat Illinois Valley comfortably heading to league play.
Looking for answers up front, Brave coach Boe Pickett started moving senior Michael Stanley, who usually wears No. 84 and plays tight end, in to tackle occasionally, utilizing his strength on the interior in times of need.
Stanley has caught touchdown passes this year, including two in an overtime thriller win over Oakland, so giving up his eligibility to move inside for the betterment of the team is something Pickett asked understanding the implications, and Stanley accepted knowing the same.
“He’s a senior. He’s leading,” Pickett said. “I’ve had that conversation with him about why I was doing what I was doing. Just told him that sometimes as a head coach it’s difficult to make decisions, but you got to do what’s best for the team. So he understands and we’ll continue to flex him in and out.”
Stanley, along with freshman Mason Gallo-Rochon, have hopefully helped stabilize an offensive line that can create running room for Alex Carson, Kaileb Pickett and others, and give Nick Glover time to throw. Carson had four touchdowns in last week's win at Illinois Valley
After one game, a small sample size but encouraging nonetheless, Reedsport’s passing game improved with Glover moving the ball around, though some big plays were nullified by penalties. Against the high-flying Boomers, the Brave passing game could be an important piece Friday night.
“We’re starting to get able to do what we want on offense,” Pickett said. “Just basically the knowledge of the scheme that we’re doing. Everything’s starting to mesh well finally.”
Toledo is dangerous, with its two losses coming to the top two ranked teams in Class 2A — Monroe and Knappa. In last week's win over Central Linn, Jaxon Rozewski threw for 355 yards and six touchdowns.