North Bend’s girls soccer team fell at home to Springfield 2-0 in a Midwestern League match on Saturday.
Springfield scored both goals midway through the first half and North Bend couldn't respond.
"It was a very evenly contested game," North Bend coach Tony Picatti said. "Unfortunately for us, we weren't able to find the back of the net."
Picatti added that Rachael Snyder had another strong game at goalkeeper for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3 in league play heading into another home match Tuesday, against Thurston and will be home again Saturday against Crater.
Springfield is 2-1-1.
Boys Soccer
SPRINGFIELD 3, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs gave up three early goals and fell at home to the Millers on Saturday.
Springfield’s goals came in different fashion — one on a stolen pass from a defender to North Bend’s goalkeeper, another on a long shot over the keeper and the third on a breakaway that led to a one-on-one opportunity and a goal.
“We played much better in the second half,” North Bend coach Kirk Wicks said, adding that the Bulldogs had several good scoring opportunities to convert, including a penalty kick, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Springfield improved to 3-1 in league play. North Bend is 0-3-1.
Cross Country
PAUL MARIMAN INVITATIONAL: The host Philomath boys and Marist Catholic girls took the team titles in the big meet Saturday.
Siuslaw was second for girls and third for boys. Bandon was sixth among boys teams and fifth for the girls.
Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow was second in the girls race, the top finish for the South Coast. Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes and 28 seconds, seven seconds better than Rannow. Siuslaw’s Rylee Colton was ninth (20:01) and Anne Wartnik 10th (20:10), but Marist Catholic had four of the top eight finishers and scored 37 points, to 52 for the Vikings.
Bandon’s Holly Hutton placed 12th (20:21), with teammates Shannon Smith (20:52) and Danielle McLain (20:58) in 16th and 17th.
Marshfield, which finished sixth in the team race, was led by Kaylee Delzotti, who finishing 15th (20:33).
Other South Coast girls who finished in the top 30 included Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship, who was 13th (20:21), Chloe Madden, who was 18th (21:00) and Gracie Freudenthal, who was 20th (21:08); and Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack, who was 24th (21:30).
The top boys finisher from the South Coast was Siuslaw’s Brendon Jensen, who was sixth (16:41). John Peckham of Sisters won the race in 16:17.
Bandon’s Isaac Cutler was 10th (16:48) and Marshfield’s Aaron Prince 11th (16:48).
Other South Coast runners in the top 30 included Siulsaw’s Samuel Ulrich, who was 17th (17:12); Bandon’s Aero Franklin in 18th (17:17); Siuslaw’s Kiger Johnson (17:19), Kyle Hughes (17:23) and Chad Hughes (17:24) in 19th through 21st; and Siuslaw’s Jared Northrop, who was 24th (17:27).
Marshfield’s boys were eighth out of 16 complete teams, while the girls were sixth out of 12 complete squads.
Volleyball
CRUISERS FALL: Powers dropped a pair of matches in a Skyline League double-dual at North Douglas High School on Saturday.
The Cruisers fell to the host Warriors 25-14, 25-8, 25-22 and dropped a tough five-set match to Yoncalla after winning the first two sets, 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11.
"We played well the first two games especially (against Yoncalla)," Powers coach Heather Shorb said. "We just couldn't finish the last three games."
Trinidy Blanton had 18 kills and three aces against Yoncalla. Kendra Hutton had six aces and three kills and Emma Krantz had 15 assists and four aces. Blanton had nine kills against North Douglas.
North Douglas swept Yoncalla, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13.
Powers visits Camas Valley on Tuesday and finishes the regular season at home Thursday against Riddle.
PACIFIC FORFEIT: Pacific dropped two matches by forfeit Saturday, against Riddle and New Hope. Riddle beat New Hope 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
The two results pushed Riddle in front of Powers and into second place in the league’s South Division.
Pacific hosts Glendale on Tuesday and closes the season at Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday.