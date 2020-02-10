Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez and a pair of Siuslaw athletes qualified for the upcoming wrestling state tournament with top-four finishes in the Southern Oregon regional on Saturday at Thurston High School.
Velazquez placed third at 125 pounds to earn her spot in the girls state tournament. She competed in the boys tournament as a freshman.
She bounced back from a semifinal loss to Emma Truex of Phoenix to win the crucial consolation semifinal with a pin over Isabella Prinslow, another Phoenix wrestler. In the third-place match, she pinned Hidden Valley’s Megan LaCombe.
Siuslaw’s Bailey Overton was fourth at 120 pounds and teammate Hayden Muller was fourth at 135 as both advanced to state. They each reached the semifinals before losing, then won the critical consolation semifinal matches. Each lost in the third-place match, Overton to Leslie Torres of Central and Muller to Taylor Ohlson of Mountain View.
Reedsport’s Divinity Farris was one of three South Coast wrestlers eliminated one round from qualifying for state.
Farris, wrestling at 135 pounds, lost to Siuslaw’s Muller in the quarterfinals. She bounced back with a pin and a major decision in her first two consolation matches, but lost in the consolation matches when she was pinned by Mountain View’s Ohlson. She beat Central’s Katalina Nielsen in the fifth-place match.
North Bend’s Molly Picatti place sixth at 120 pounds.
After two victories, she lost to Siuslaw’s Overton in the quarterfinals. She then had two pins in consolation matches, but in the consolation semifinals, she lost to Central’s Torres. Picatti lost to Alexus Misick-Besio of Churchill in the fifth-place match.
North Bend’ Madalyn Hampel competed at 130 pounds, but lost both her matches.
Gold Beach’s Rylee Weidemiller was fifth at 145 pounds. She had three straight wins to reach the semifinals, but then lost in both the semifinals and consolation semifinals. She won the fifth-place match over Karhma Dawson of Toledo.
A total of 61 teams had girls in the regional tournament. There were nearly 270 wrestlers.
This is the first year that four girls in each weight class from the regional advanced to the state tournament. Last year, the first time sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association, only two girls in each weight class advanced.
The girls will compete at the state tournament at the same time as the boys on Feb. 28-29. Reedsport's boys district tournament is Friday and Saturday at Glide. The boys district tournaments for Siuslaw and North Bend are the following weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
Swimming
BULLDOGS WIN: North Bend’s boys and girls swim teams won their final tuneups for this weekend’s Midwestern League district meet, beating St. Mary’s, Reedsport and host Cottage Grove in a four-way meet Friday.
North Bend’s boys won all but two of the events while amassing 152 points. Cottage Grove was a distant second with 100.
Craig Hoefs won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, Mavrick Macalino took both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Adam Wood took the 100 freestyle and Tucker Hood won the 500 freestyle.
Second-place finishers for the Bulldogs included Wood in the 200 freestyle, Zach Holt in the individual medley and breaststroke, Divenson Willis in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Hood in the butterfly.
North Bend also swept the relays.
The winning 200 medley relay included Macalino, Holt, Hood and Hoefs while the 400 freestyle relay featured Wood, Holt, Macalino and Hoefs. In the 200 freestyle relay, North Bend won with the group of Wiils, Wood and Tucker and Henry Hood.
Reedsport’s Aidan Bright was fifth in the breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle, Brendon Harrison was sixth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle. Hunter Kruzik was seventh in the 100 freestyle.
North Bend’s girls also won all but two of the events, though the team score was closer, with the Bulldogs scoring 148 points and Cottage Grove 122.
Makenna Roberts won the 200 and 500 freestyle and Natalie Cheal took the individual medley and butterfly. Angie Allman won the backstroke. Rebecca Witharm won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle.
The quartet of Allman, Roberts, Witharm and Cheal won both the medley and 400 freestyle relays. The winning 200 freestyle relay included Allman, Ashleigh Timm, Sara Slade and Madison Trenner.
Kassie Diehl was fifth in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle for Reedsport. Cienna Vergara was fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle. Sidney Robison was seventh in the 100 freestyle and Robison and Vergara combined with Brianna Tabor and Elsa Frakes to place sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.