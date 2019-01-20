Reedsport’s wrestling team placed third in the Class 2A-1A bracket at the Oregon Classic Redmond on Saturday.
The Brave beat Central Linn 42-36 in the quarterfinals before losing to Glide 51-27 in the semifinals. Reedsport then dominated Vernonia 60-6 in the third-place match.
Against Central Linn, the Brave got pins by Eli Carson (132 pounds) and Dennis Magee (145) and decisions by Christian Solomon (120) and Carson Keith (126). Reedsport won four other matches by forfeit.
Glide kept the Brave out of the championship match with its win over Reedsport.
River Lichte (152 pounds) and Kahnor Pickett (285) both had pins and Christian Solomon had a decision at 120. Reedsport’s other wins came by forfeit.
Against Vernonia, the Brave got pins by Adam Solomon (113), Keith (126), Carson, Magee, Licthe, Justin Cassaro (160), Miguel Velazquez (170) and Nick Glover (182) and decisions by both Aaron Solomon (106) and Christian Solomon (120).
Glide ended up second in the tournament, losing to Culver in the final 54-24.
Myrtle Point lost both its matches in the consolation bracket, falling to Jefferson 36-27 and Monroe 48-18.
Tyler Huerta (120), Clifford Johnson (126) and PD Matthews (138) all had pins for the Bobcats against Jefferson and Jordan Blanton (182) won by decision.
Huerta and Johnson also had pins against Monroe.
Coquille, wrestling in the bonus bracket for Class 2A-1A, beat Colton 30-6, with pins by Tony Flroez (113), Sage Garrington (138) and Brayden Clayburn (170) and two other wins by forfeit.
Marshfield, wrestling in the Class 4A bonus bracket, beat Sisters 42-18 after a tough 30-28 loss to Madras.
Against Madras, Peyton Forbes (145) and Aiden Adams (182) had pins and Tandy Martin (152) won by major decision for Marshfield, which also won two matches by forfeit.
Against Sisters, Frankie Harlow (120), Tristen Andersen (126) and Joshua Hinds (145) all had pins and the Pirates won four matches by forfeit.
NICK LUTZ INVITATIONAL: Host Siuslaw was fourth and North Bend 10th among 18 teams in the annual tournament at Florence.
Sutherlin won the title.
Liam Buskerud placed second for the Bulldogs at 132 pounds, reaching the final before losing to Bryce Olsen of Sutherlin. Cutter Woodworth reached the final at 195 pounds, but lost by technical fall to Sutherlin’s Zachary Lepre.
Jacob Stroh was fifth at 160 for North Bend and Ethan Engram (113), Adonai Zafranco (138) and Divenson Willis (220) all were sixth.
Matthew Horrillo was the champion at 220 pounds for Siuslaw, pinning Elmira’s Mikey Montgomery in the championship match.
Riley Jennings was second at 170 pounds and three other Vikings all finished third: Brady Libby (120), Elijah LaCosse (132) and Hector Garcia (160).
The tournament also included a girls division.
Madalyn Hampel was fourth at 130 pounds for North Bend.
Kinga Bugajska was second at 145 pounds for Siuslaw while Bailey Overton (115) and Adriana Edwards (130) both placed third.
There were 13 schools with at least one girl. Cottage Grove had eight and won the team title.
Boys Basketball
COQUILLE 67, CENTRAL LINN 49: The Red Devils took a while to get going, but pulled away from the visiting Cobras in the fourth quarter to win their nonleague game Saturday.
Cort McKinley had a hot hand outside, hitting six 3-pointers, and Jace Haagen added three more in the win.
McKinley and Jeremy Kistner, who was perfect on 10 attempts at the foul line, both scored 23 points and Haagen added 11.
“We didn’t start matching their intensity until the second half,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “In the first half, we were a second slow on our defensive rotations.
“The second half, we really got aggressive going after loose balls.”
Carter Kachel had 12 points to lead the Cobras.
Coquille has a big league game at Bandon on Tuesday. A win would give the Red Devils a two-game lead in the race for second place at the midway point of the league season. Bandon can pull into a tie for second by beating the Red Devils.
NORTH DOUGLAS 50, PACIFIC 22: The Warriors jumped out to a 20-8 lead on the host Pirates on the way to winning their Skyline League game.
“We played really good D in the half court,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said. “Too many turnovers led to easy buckets for them. And I didn’t call the right offensive plays to get the ball moving in the second half.”
Colton Morrill-Keeler and Jordan Walker scored six each to lead Pacific. Caleb Parks had 12 for North Douglas.
The Pirates will try to get back on track at home against Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
NORTH DOUGLAS 40, PACIFIC 30: The Pirates took a one-point lead to the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on at home as the Warriors handed them their first Skyline League loss.
“It was a good game until the fourth quarter,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “We went cold and didn’t adjust to changes as well as I would like.”
Pacific also didn’t take advantage of chances at the line in the fourth quarter, missing five of six free throws while the Warriors hit nine of 14.
Kaiya Gourneau had 10 points to lead the Pirates. Sofia Alcantar scored a game-high 13 for the Warriors.