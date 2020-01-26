The combined Pacific-Powers girls basketball team overcame a slow start to beat visiting Camas Valley 51-28 at Pacific High School on Saturday.
The win strengthened the Cruisin’ Pirates hold on first place in the Skyline League’s South Division.
The Hornets actually led 12-11 through one period, but Pacific outscored them 40-16 the rest of the way.
Trinidy Blanton led the way with 14 points in the win and Sierra White added 13.
Joy DeRoss had 14 points for Camas Valley.
Pacific is 6-2 in league play heading into its final two division games, next weekend at Glendale on Friday and at home against New Hope on Saturday. The Cruisin’ Pirates also still need to play North Division leader North Douglas and Yoncalla, but have a big edge in the race for the South Division’s top seed into the league playoffs and tournament, which will be held at Marshfield High School.
Swimming
NORTH BEND POTLUCK INVITATIONAL: Host North Bend swept five other teams in the meet at North Bend Municipal Pool on Saturday.
North Bend’s boys won all but one of the events during the meet and North Bend won seven of the girls events.
The only event the boys didn’t win was the 50 freestyle, which was won by Carson Washburn of North Valley.
Tucker Hood won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle and North Bend also got individual wins from Zachary Holt in the 200 individual medley, Mavrick Macalino in the 200 freestyle, Adam Wood in the 100 freestyle, Madden Robertson in the 100 backstroke and Craig Hoefs in the 100 breaststroke.
North Bend swept the relays with combinations of Holt, Hoefs, Macalino, Wood, Hood and Divenson Willis. North Bend also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay with a group including Robertson, Henry Hood, Trenton Parrott and Tyler Hill.
North Bend’s girls got wins by Bella Jones in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, Natalie Cheal in the individual medley and butterfly and Makenna Roberts in the 500 freestyle.
North Bend’s winning medley relay team included Roberts, Jones, Cheal and Angie Allman. The group of Allman, Kristina Powley, Sara Slade and Madison Trenner won the 400 freestyle relay.
North Bend’s boys finished with 167 points, South Medford a distant second with 53. North Valley had 37, Phoenix 34, Hidden Valley eight and Junction City seven.
North Bend’s girls had 134 points, while South Medford had 101, Hidden Valley 33, North Valley 22, Phoenix 12 and Junction City 4.
The Bulldogs are home again Friday.
Wrestling
WILLAMETTE INVITATIONAL: Liam Buskerud and Gabriel Foltz placed third to lead North Bend’s efforts in the tournament at Eugene on Saturday.
Buskerud lost in the semifinals at 160 pounds, but then bounced back with wins in the consolation semifinals by major decision and the third-place match by pin.
Foltz had a quarterfinal pin before losing in the semifinals. He then pinned his foes in both the consolation semifinals and the third-place match.
The Bulldogs also had a trio of fourth-place finishers: Ethan Ingram (120 pounds), Tristan Stinson (152), Jaron Haytt (182) and Gabe Pollin (220).
Neal Walter was fifth at 195.
Darren Bright was second at 182 pounds for Gold Beach, losing 5-1 to Willamette’s Bryce Indell in the championship match.
Landen Timeus was third at 138 and Dylan Edwards tied for third at 132 when he wasn’t able to wrestle the third-place match because he had reached the five-match limit for the day.
North Salem won the title with 197.5 points, North Eugene was second with 170.5, Willamette was third with 126, Vernonia was fourth with 111.5 and North Bend was fifth with 100.5.
Gold Beach placed 12th among the 17 teams.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez placed second in the 126-pound weight class, winning two of her three matches by pin.
Gold Beach’s Rylee Weidemiller was second in the 141-143 weight class, while teammate Si Imis Fry was fourth in the 165-173 division.
Madalyn Hampel was fourth for North Bend in the 132-139 weight class.